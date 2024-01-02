Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on December 29, 2023 from Allan Gray Proprietary Limited that on December 27, 2023 it had crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).
A copy of the notification is below.
Enquiries:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR/ IR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
JE00BF0XVB15
Issuer Name
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Allan Gray Proprietary Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
Cape Town
Country of registered office (if applicable)
South Africa
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
27-Dec-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
29-Dec-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.993000
0.000000
5.993000
1149945
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
6.331770
0.000000
6.331770
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB15
1149945
5.993000
Sub Total 8.A
1149945
5.993000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
29 December 2023
13. Place Of Completion
Cape Town, South Africa
You just read:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.