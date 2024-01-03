Global Acrylonitrile Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Acrylonitrile Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033 ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Acrylonitrile Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the acrylonitrile market size is predicted to reach $18.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.

The growth in the acrylonitrile market is due to the growing textile and apparel industries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest acrylonitrile market share. Major players in the acrylonitrile market include INEOS Group Limited, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Chemelot Campus, Lukoil, Lenntech B.V.

Acrylonitrile Market Segments

• By Application: Acrylic Fiber, Adiponitrile, Styrene Acrylonitrile, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Acrylamide, Carbon Fiber, Nitrile Rubber, Other Applications

• By End User: Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Packaging, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global acrylonitrile market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Acrylonitrile refer to an organic compound with the formula CH2CHCN. Acrylonitrile (CH2=CHCN) is a toxic, colorless, pale-yellow liquid. Acrylonitrile is primarily used as a raw material in the manufacture of acrylic and modacrylic fibers. Other important applications include plastics (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) and styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN)), nitrile rubbers, nitrile barrier resins, adiponitrile, and acrylamide.

The main applications of acrylonitrile are acrylic fiber, adiponitrile, styrene-acrylonitrile, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, acrylamide, carbon fiber, nitrile rubber, and others. Acrylic fibers are soft and stretchy, resulting in lightweight, lofty yarns. Acrylic fiber refers to the material made from acrylonitrile that is used as a replacement for wool in clothing and carpets. It is generally referred to as a flexible and adaptable fiber that produces fluffy and light yarns. These characteristics resemble wool quite closely. The different end-users include automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, packaging, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Acrylonitrile Market Characteristics

3. Acrylonitrile Market Trends And Strategies

4. Acrylonitrile Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Acrylonitrile Market Size And Growth

……

27. Acrylonitrile Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Acrylonitrile Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

