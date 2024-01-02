DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. (NASDAQ: DRVN) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Driven Brands Holdings Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (“Driven” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRVN) between October 27, 2021 and August 1, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired Driven common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact paralegal Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 20, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Driven is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing customers with a range of automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, oil change, maintenance, and car wash. Driven is the holding company of a portfolio of brands that compete across the automotive services industry. Those brands include Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, MAACO®, CARSTAR ®, and 1-800-Radiator & A/C ®, and Auto Glass Now®, among others. The Company conducts its operations through four reportable segments: Maintenance; Car Wash; Paint, Collision and Glass; and Platform Services.

Throughout the Class Period, Driven repeatedly touted its ability to execute and integrate acquisitions as a “core strength,” and assured investors that it had made “significant progress” integrating the auto glass businesses it had acquired. The Company also represented that the large scale of its car wash business served as a “competitive moat” that would preserve Driven’s competitive position. While Driven acknowledged some “softness” in customer demand for its car wash business segment, the Company downplayed that issue and pointed investors to the growth of its car wash subscriptions, which Driven labeled as the “Holy Grail” in the car wash business. Significantly, Driven provided assurances to investors that “nothing whatsoever concerns us” regarding its car wash business.

The truth began to emerge on May 8, 2023, when Driven announced that Driven’s Chief Financial Officer, Defendant Tiffany L. Mason, had abruptly left the Company, just one day after Driven reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

On August 2, 2023, Driven reported earnings for the second quarter of 2023 that missed expectations, including disappointing results for both its Paint, Collision and Glass and Car Wash business segments. The Company also slashed its earnings guidance for fiscal 2023. Driven attributed its earnings miss and guidance cut to delays in the integration of its acquired auto glass businesses and increased exposure to “intensified competitive intrusion” in its Car Wash segment, which negatively impacted consumer demand and the Company’s margins. These disclosures caused the price of Driven common stock to decline by $10.63 per share, or 41%.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $10.63, or over 41%, to close at $15.20 per share on August 2, 2023.

If you purchased or acquired Driven common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact paralegal Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

