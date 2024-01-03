Global 1-Decanol Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's 1-Decanol Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The 1-decanol market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $0.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 3, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “1-Decanol Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the 1-decanol market size is predicted to reach $0.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.

The growth in the 1-decanol market is due to growing pharmaceutical sales. Asia-Pacificregion is expected to hold the largest 1-decanol market share. Major players in the 1-decanol market include Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Sasol Limited, Musim Mas Group, Emery Oleochemicals (M) Sdn. Bhd., BASF SE, Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte. Ltd.

1-Decanol Market Segments

•By Type: Synthetic, Natural

•By Application: Plasticizers, Lubricants, Detergents And Cleaners, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Flavors And Fragrances, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global 1-decanol market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

1-Decanol is a chain of fatty alcohol that is colorless to light yellow viscous liquid and insoluble in water. 1-Decanol is used in manufacturing plasticizers, lubricants, and surfactants.

The main types of 1-Decanol are synthetic and natural. The synthetic 1-Decanol is produced from Ziegler processing in which fatty alcohols from ethylene are produced using an organoaluminium compound. Natural 1-Decanol is produced from plant sources such as citrus oils, apples, coriander, babaco fruit, and others. 1-Decanol is used in the manufacturing of plasticizers, lubricants, detergents and cleaners, cosmetics and personal care products, pharmaceuticals, flavors and fragrances, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. 1-Decanol Market Characteristics

3. 1-Decanol Market Trends And Strategies

4. 1-Decanol Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. 1-Decanol Market Size And Growth

……

27. 1-Decanol Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. 1-Decanol Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

