Elevating Comfort: Unveiling the Growth Trajectory of the Glamping Market

Glamping Global Market

Glamping Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The market size of global glamping is expected to grow to $4.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The glamping market is on a dynamic growth trajectory, surging from $2.54 billion in 2022 to an estimated $2.89 billion in 2023, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The momentum is expected to persist, with the market size forecasted to reach $4.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%. A key catalyst for this growth is the rising popularity of staycations.

Staycations Fueling Growth:
The surge in staycations, ecological vacations taken close to one's residence, is a pivotal factor propelling the glamping market. Glamping, offering a camping experience with added traditional lodging services and amenities, perfectly complements the concept of staycations. For instance, Irish residents took 2.3 million domestic overnight trips in Q1 of 2022, marking a 7% increase over the same period in 2020, according to the Household Travel Survey by Central Statistics Office (CSO). Additionally, staycations across 16 global holiday hotspots increased by an average of 18% in 2021, as reported by Hoo, a UAE-based online hotel room platform. The seamless integration of glamping into the staycation trend is significantly driving the market's growth.

Explore the Global Glamping Market with a Detailed Sample Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6958&type=smp

Market Players and Innovation:
Major players in the glamping market include Collective Retreats, Tentrr, Eco Retreats, Baillie Lodges, and others. Notably, product innovation stands out as a key trend, with companies actively developing new products featuring unique elements to enhance their global market position. For instance, Glampitect, a Dubai-based glamping site design consultancy, collaborated with UAE engineering specialists to launch a portable luxury glamping pod in June 2022. These pods, equipped with modern amenities like flat-screen TVs and kitchens, can be assembled on a galvanized steel chassis, allowing mobility to different locations.

Geographical Dynamics and Market Segmentation:
Europe claimed the largest share in the glamping market in 2022, while North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive analysis of the glamping market covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:
• Type: Family Travel, Enterprise Travel
• Accommodation: Cabins and Pods, Tents, Yurts, Treehouses, Other Accommodation
• Consumer Orientation: Male, Female, Kids
• Size: 4-Person, 2-Person, Other Sizes
• End-User: Consumers, Events

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glamping-global-market-report

Glamping Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Glamping Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on glamping market size, glamping market drivers and trends, glamping market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and glamping market growth across geographies. The glamping market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Camping And Caravanning Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/camping-and-caravanning-global-market-report
Travel Trailer And Camper Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/travel-trailer-and-camper-global-market-report
Recreation Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/recreation-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 6500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

(6) On the Road Again: Motorhome Vehicle Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Travel Innovations! 🚐🌍 - YouTube

You just read:

Elevating Comfort: Unveiling the Growth Trajectory of the Glamping Market

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
Additive Masterbatch Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
Aerospace Robotics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
View All Stories From This Author