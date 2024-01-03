Elevating Comfort: Unveiling the Growth Trajectory of the Glamping Market

Glamping Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The market size of global glamping is expected to grow to $4.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The glamping market is on a dynamic growth trajectory, surging from $2.54 billion in 2022 to an estimated $2.89 billion in 2023, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The momentum is expected to persist, with the market size forecasted to reach $4.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%. A key catalyst for this growth is the rising popularity of staycations.

Staycations Fueling Growth:

The surge in staycations, ecological vacations taken close to one's residence, is a pivotal factor propelling the glamping market. Glamping, offering a camping experience with added traditional lodging services and amenities, perfectly complements the concept of staycations. For instance, Irish residents took 2.3 million domestic overnight trips in Q1 of 2022, marking a 7% increase over the same period in 2020, according to the Household Travel Survey by Central Statistics Office (CSO). Additionally, staycations across 16 global holiday hotspots increased by an average of 18% in 2021, as reported by Hoo, a UAE-based online hotel room platform. The seamless integration of glamping into the staycation trend is significantly driving the market's growth.

Explore the Global Glamping Market with a Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6958&type=smp

Market Players and Innovation:

Major players in the glamping market include Collective Retreats, Tentrr, Eco Retreats, Baillie Lodges, and others. Notably, product innovation stands out as a key trend, with companies actively developing new products featuring unique elements to enhance their global market position. For instance, Glampitect, a Dubai-based glamping site design consultancy, collaborated with UAE engineering specialists to launch a portable luxury glamping pod in June 2022. These pods, equipped with modern amenities like flat-screen TVs and kitchens, can be assembled on a galvanized steel chassis, allowing mobility to different locations.

Geographical Dynamics and Market Segmentation:

Europe claimed the largest share in the glamping market in 2022, while North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive analysis of the glamping market covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

• Type: Family Travel, Enterprise Travel

• Accommodation: Cabins and Pods, Tents, Yurts, Treehouses, Other Accommodation

• Consumer Orientation: Male, Female, Kids

• Size: 4-Person, 2-Person, Other Sizes

• End-User: Consumers, Events

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glamping-global-market-report

Glamping Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Glamping Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on glamping market size, glamping market drivers and trends, glamping market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and glamping market growth across geographies. The glamping market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Camping And Caravanning Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/camping-and-caravanning-global-market-report

Travel Trailer And Camper Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/travel-trailer-and-camper-global-market-report

Recreation Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/recreation-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 6500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

(6) On the Road Again: Motorhome Vehicle Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Travel Innovations! 🚐🌍 - YouTube