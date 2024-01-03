Aerospace Composites Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Aerospace Composites Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The aerospace composites market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $63.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aerospace Composites Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aerospace composites market size is predicted to reach $63.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%.

The growth in the aerospace composites market is due to the increase in demand for high-strength and lightweight composite materials. North America region is expected to hold the largest aerospace composites market share. Major players in the aerospace composites market include Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Limited, SGL Carbon SE.

Aerospace Composites Market Segments

• By Fiber Type: Carbon Fiber Composites, Ceramic Fiber Composites, Glass Fiber Composites, Others

• By Aircraft Type: Commercial Aircraft, Business & General Aviation, Civil Helicopter, Military Aircraft, Others

• By Manufacturing Process: AFP/ATL, Lay-Up Process, Resin Transfer Molding Process, Filament Winding Process, Others

• By Resin Type: Benzoxazine, Cyanate Ester, Bismalimide, Ceramic and Metal Matrix, Thermosetting Resins, Polyester, Others

• By Application: Interior, Exterior

• By Geography: The global aerospace composites market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aerospace composites refer to superior materials used to make effective aircraft components and enhance the performance of commercial and military aircraft. Aerospace composites have superior physical properties and exceptional strength and stiffness-to-density ratios. Composites can be manufactured in different shapes, which reduces corrosion resistance and material wastage.

The main types of aerospace composites include carbon fiber composites, ceramic fiber composites, glass fiber composites, and others. Carbon composites are a broad class of materials in which carbon structures are spread throughout a material. They offer strength and stiffness while keeping them relatively lightweight. Ceramic composites offer excellent temperature stability, damage-tolerant fracture behavior, low density, good corrosion, high hardness, and wear resistance. Glass fiber composites offer flexibility, high strength, stiffness, and durability. Aerospace composites are mainly used in commercial aircraft, business and general aviation, civil helicopters, military aircraft, and others. The two major types of applications of aerospace composites are interior and exterior. Aerospace composites are manufactured through AFP/ATL, the lay-up process, resin transfer molding process, filament winding process, and other processes. Resins used for aerospace composites include benzoxazine, cyanate ester, bismalimide, ceramic and metal matrix, thermosetting resins, polyester, and others.

