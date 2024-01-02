WISe.ART AG, Subsidiary of WISeKey, Secures Investment from The Hashgraph Association for Pioneering Authenticated Digital Assets and Cryptocurrencies

Advancing the Frontiers of Blockchain and Tokenization with WISeArt and SEALCOIN

GENEVA – January 2, 2024 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, through its subsidiary WISe.ART, a leader in the field of digital art and luxury collectibles, is proud to announce the closing of a strategic investment round with The Hashgraph Association (THA), a Swiss-based non-profit association that is accelerating broad adoption of the Hedera network globally.

This milestone investment is set to propel the expansion and utilization of the Hedera network and further the development of the innovative WISe.Art and SEALCOIN cryptocurrencies. Hedera, an innovative, sustainable public ledger for the decentralized economy, offers ultra-low transaction fees, blazing-fast network speeds, high scalability, and real-time settlement to empower the next-generation of digital finance. .

SEALCOIN, is a digital token and an advanced cryptocurrency protocol, offered by SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a subsidiary of WISeKey, which focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. SEALCOIN is designed to establish a robust economy specifically for billions of internet-driven devices, enabling them to exchange not just data but also currency seamlessly.

Transforming the Digital Landscape with WISe.ART and SEALCOIN

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey, noted, “This investment from THA will accelerate the development of the WISe.ART platform V3.0 and enhance the Trusted NFT solution. WISe.ART, a comprehensive digital marketplace for the arts and technology sectors, offers unique capabilities including curator and multiplier options, white-labeling, and exclusive NFT designs. The platform is designed to establish authenticated, signed digital assets, ensuring provenance, assurance, and secure ownership.”

Hedera: The Blockchain/DLT Backbone of WISe.ART's Innovative Solutions

Kamal Youssefi, President of The Hashgraph Association, added, “The collaboration with WISe.ART further expands Hedera’s distributed ledger technology (DLT) to the mainstream. We are excited to collaborate with WISe.ART, and leverage WISeKey's commitment to authenticating physical objects by providing the much needed assurance in securing digital assets through advanced security technologies.”

The tokenization of WISe.ART's equity-shares through the legal and regulatory compliant issuance of digital shares under the Swiss regulatory framework (Swiss DLT Act) and using the Hedera Token Service (HTS), enables the future of investment and enhances the efficiency, liquidity, and security of share trading, with the subsequent listing of WISe.ART's tokenized equity-shares on a regulated digital securities exchange.

A pivotal aspect of this funding is the integration of the Hedera enterprise-grade network into SEALSQ IoT devices with secure, decentralized currency transactions. Hedera is a decentralized, open-source, proof-of-stake DLT that utilizes Asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance (ABFT) – the highest degree of security for a consensus algorithm, with the Hedera network governed by some of the world’s leading organizations, Web3 companies, and academic institutions.

About SEALCOIN

In a groundbreaking development, SEALSQ is taking a significant step forward in the world of digital finance (DeFi) and IoT with its advanced cryptocurrency protocol, SEALCOIN. This innovative protocol is designed to establish a robust economy specifically for billions of internet-driven devices, enabling them to exchange not just data but also currency seamlessly.

SEALCOIN is more than just a digital token. SEALCOIN represents the dawn of a new Machine-to-Machine (M2M) decentralized and tokenized economy. Here, IoT structures from various companies can interact and leverage services and products from one another autonomously, without human intervention. This capability extends beyond mere currency transactions, as it fosters a complex network of services and payments within the IoT web.

Currently, individuals can buy and sell SEALCOIN, similar to other cryptocurrencies. However, SEALSQ emphasizes that the true essence of SEALCOIN lies in its potential to revolutionize how IoT devices operate and communicate economically.

About The Hashgraph Association:

The Hashgraph Association is at the forefront of the digital enablement and the empowerment of organisations through the broad adoption of Hedera-powered enterprise-grade solutions and decentralized applications. As a non-profit organization headquartered in Switzerland, The Hashgraph Association provides funding for training, innovation, and venture building programs globally that enable the economic inclusion and a digital future for all, thus contributing to a positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact. For information about The Hashgraph Association, visit www.hashgraph-association.com.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.



For more information please visit www.sealsq.com.

About WISe.ART:

WISe.ART platform leverages WISeKey’s strong cybersecurity expertise, digital identity technology, and the power of blockchain to offer a unique marketplace for NFTs, connecting artists, buyers, and collectors, while ensuring the provenance and authenticity of digital artworks.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

