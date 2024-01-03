Agricultural Biologics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Agricultural Biologics Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The agricultural biologics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $25.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Agricultural Biologics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the agricultural biologics market size is predicted to reach $25.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%.

The growth in the agricultural biologics market is due to growing investments in research and development. North America region is expected to hold the largest agricultural biologics market share. Major players in the agricultural biologics market include Syngenta AG, Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Isagro SPA, Corteva Inc., Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Certis Group.

Agricultural Biologics Market Segments

• By Type: Biopesticides, Biofertilizers, Biostimulants

• By Source: Microbials, Macrobials, Biochemicals, Other Sources

• By Mode of Application: Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Post-Harvest

• By Geography: The global agricultural biologics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6368&type=smp

The agricultural biologicals are used to safeguard plants against pests, improve yield and prevent diseases. Agricultural biologicals refer to microorganisms or biochemical derived from naturally occurring microorganisms, plant extracts, insects, or other organic matter. It is combined with synthetic crop protection products as an integrated management solution. Agricultural biologics aims to provide a holistic approach for growers to maximize crop yields, improve quality, and minimize pest resistance.

The main types of agricultural biologicals are biopesticides, biofertilizers, and biostimulants. Biopesticides are biological pesticides that are derived from biological materials such as plants, animals, bacteria, and certain minerals. These are derived from microbials, macrobials, biochemicals, other sources and applied by foliar spray, soil treatment, seed treatment, and post-harvest mode of application. The various applications include cereals and grains, oilseed and pulses, fruits and vegetables, turf and ornamentals, and other applications.

Read More On The Agricultural Biologics Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-biologics-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Agricultural Biologics Market Characteristics

3. Agricultural Biologics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Agricultural Biologics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Agricultural Biologics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Agricultural Biologics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Agricultural Biologics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Chemicals Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemicals-global-market-report

AgroScience Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agroscience-global-market-report

Ethylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethylene-petrochemicals-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

(6) Safeguarding Agriculture: The Crop Reinsurance Market - YouTube