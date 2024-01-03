Agricultural Films Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Agricultural Films Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Agricultural Films Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the agricultural films market size is predicted to reach $15.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.
The growth in the agricultural films market is due to the increase in focus on improving agricultural output globally. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest agricultural films market share. Major players in the agricultural films market include Berry Global Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Coveris Group, Trioplast Industrier AB, Armando Alvarez Group, RKW Group, AL-PACK Enterprises Ltd.
Agricultural Films Market Segments
•By Type: Low-Density Polyethylene, Linear Low-Density Polyethylene, High-Density Polyethylene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Other Types
•By Film: Geomembrane, Agricultural Silage Films, Agricultural Mulching Films, Greenhouse Plastic Or Covering Film
•By Application: Agricultural Films For Bale Wrapping And Ensiling, Agricultural Films For Silo Bags Manufacturing, Agricultural Films For Tunnel Covers, Agricultural Films For Bunker Ensiling
•By Geography: The global agricultural films market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Agricultural films refer to coring material, whether or not it comes in rolls. Film is used for composting, as well as for row coverings, hay bags, silo caps, trench silo covers, plant bed covers, and to conserve fodder. The raw materials commonly used in agricultural films are low-density polyethene (LDPE), ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), or ethylene-butyl acrylate (EBA) copolymers, and linear low-density polyethene (LLDPE).
The main types of agricultural films are low-density polyethene, linear low-density polyethene, high-density polyethene, ethylene-vinyl acetate, and others. High-density polyethene is a low-cost, milky white, semi-translucent thermoplastic. It is stiffer and stronger than LDPE, with good impact strength and greater puncture resistance. The various forms of films include geomembrane, agricultural silage films, agricultural mulching films, greenhouse plastic/covering films that are used for bale wrapping and ensiling, silo bag manufacturing, tunnel covers, and bunker ensiling.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Agricultural Films Market Characteristics
3. Agricultural Films Market Trends And Strategies
4. Agricultural Films Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Agricultural Films Market Size And Growth
……
27. Agricultural Films Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Agricultural Films Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
