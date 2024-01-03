Aerospace Plastics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Aerospace Plastics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Aerospace Plastics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The aerospace plastics market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Aerospace Plastics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aerospace plastics market size is predicted to reach $1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.

The growth in the aerospace plastics market is due to the increasing fleet size of commercial aircraft. North America region is expected to hold the largest aerospace plastics market share. Major players in the aerospace plastics market include Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Badische Anilin- und Sodafabrik, Solvay SA, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Victrex PLC, Evonik Industries AG.

Aerospace Plastics Market Segments

•By Polymer Type: Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), Polycarbonates (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

•By Application: Aircraft Frame, Components, Cabin Interiors, Wings And Rotor Blades, Other Applications

•By End-use: Commercial Aircrafts, Military Aircrafts, Rotary Aircrafts, General Aviation

•By Geography: The global aerospace plastics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aerospace plastics are long-lasting lightweight materials that have the same strength as metals, do not rust, are easy to fabricate, and require less maintenance than other materials to reduce aircraft fuel consumption and maintenance costs.

The main polymer types in aerospace plastics are PEEK, PMMA, PC, PPS, and ABS. PMMA is used as an alternative for glass to manufacture windows and is widely used in the aerospace industry in manufacturing the canopies of aircraft. The various applications include aircraft frames, components, cabin interiors, wings and rotor blades, and others that are used by various end-users such as commercial aircraft, military aircraft, rotary aircraft, and general aviation.

Navigating the Skies: Air Charter Services Market Insights, Trends, and Growth Prospects