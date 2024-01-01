18-Year-Old Woman Dead After Northwest Shooting

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that killed a woman in Northwest, D.C.

On Monday, January 1, 2024, at approximately 1:18 a.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District responded to the 4300 block of Military Road, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a woman inside of a hotel room with gunshot wound injuries. She died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Ashlei Hinds, of Clinton, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24000091