3D Printing Materials Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

3D Printing Materials Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The 3D printing materials market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 3, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “3D Printing Materials Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the 3d printing materials market size is predicted to reach $6.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8%.

The growth in the 3d printing materials market is due to the rising construction activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest 3d printing materials market share. Major players in the 3d printing materials market include Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corp, Arcam AB, Exone GmbH, Koninklijke DSM NV, Cita Rasa Prima Group, Envisiontec GmbH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems.

3D Printing Materials Market Segments

•By Type: Polymers, Metal, Ceramic, Other Types

•By Technology: Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Stereolithography (SLA), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Other Technologies

•By Form: Powder, Filament, Liquid

•By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense, Consumer Goods, Construction, Other End-Users

•By Geography: The global 3d printing materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D printing materials refers to a type of 3D printing substance that uses additive manufacturing to create 3D models, products, and products of devices and components. 3D printing materials are used in the 3D printing process to create prototypes and parts of plastic and glass.

The main types of 3D printing materials are polymers, metals, ceramic, and others. Metal additive manufacturing, often known as metal 3D printing, is built on sintering or melting amorphous powder metal in a 3D space to create any structure. The different technologies include fused deposition modeling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), stereolithography (SLA), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), others and are available in various forms such as powder, filament, liquid. It is implemented in several verticals such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense, consumer goods, construction, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. 3D Printing Materials Market Characteristics

3. 3D Printing Materials Market Trends And Strategies

4. 3D Printing Materials Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. 3D Printing Materials Market Size And Growth

27. 3D Printing Materials Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. 3D Printing Materials Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

