SOLOMON WATER RESTORATION NOTICE: Bishop Epalle Road

 

The burst pipe at Bishop Epalle road has been fixed and water supply was restored at 11:30am today.

Affected areas were: Tavio Ridge, Tinge Ridge, Hatanga area to Agape.

If you live in the mentioned areas and are still experiencing no water or low water pressure right now, please phone 44700, email us at service@solomonwater.com.sb or send us a message with your water meter account and phone contact details on Messenger. 

Please contact Customer Care for more information
Phone: 44700
Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb
Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

