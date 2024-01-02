IBWC project leads to temporary suspension of CBP operations at the Amistad Dam international crossing

DEL RIO, TEXAS — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations will temporarily suspend operations at the Amistad Dam international crossing Jan. 2, 2024, to facilitate dam maintenance being performed by the International Boundary and Water Commission.

Travelers who typically utilize the Amistad Dam crossing are encouraged to utilize the nearby Del Rio port of entry which is not impacted by the IBWC work. For any additional information on the scope and length of the project please contact the IBWC.

As always, CBP would like to remind the traveling public the importance of obtaining and utilizing their equipped radio frequency identification documents (RFID) such as U.S. passport cards and newer versions (i.e., since 2011) of the border crossing card and resident alien card, to utilize the Ready Lanes and for travelers to have their entry documents ready as they approach the booth to facilitate their processing. Travelers may also monitor the wait times at the Del Rio Port of Entry to using the following link: https://bwt.cbp.gov/index.html

