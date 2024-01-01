DCI Major Crime Unit Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

January 1, 2024

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - On January 1, 2024, at approximately 6:24 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department (CRPD) received a 911 call which reported a sedan drove past the address of 414 Longwood Dr. NE, Cedar Rapids and fired shots at the residence. Officers responded to the area and attempted to locate the vehicle.

At approximately 6:33 a.m., officers located the suspect vehicle and a pursuit occurred. The suspect vehicle was occupied by two white males. As the pursuit was taking place on 1st Ave. near 12th St. East, the suspect driver pointed a rifle outside of his vehicle and fired rounds at the pursuing officers. At some point in the pursuit, the passenger in the suspect vehicle exited the vehicle and was taken into custody by officers.

The pursuit continued to Mount Vernon Rd. SE where the suspect again fired shots at officers near Mount Vernon and 34th St. SE. Officers continued pursuing the suspect until he left the roadway in the 5600 Block of Mount Vernon Rd. SE. A high risk stop was conducted and the involved officers gave verbal commands to the suspect. The suspect again fired his weapon from inside of his vehicle, and five officers discharged their firearms at the suspect. Upon checking the vehicle, the driver was found deceased. No officers were injured. There is no known threat to the public or community related to this incident.

The CRPD requested the DCI Major Crime Unit to conduct the officer involved shooting investigation. The DCI Crime Scene Team and the Iowa State Patrol assisted with the scene examination and investigation.

The decedent’s name will not be released at this time pending a death notification to next of kin.

The involved CRPD officers’ names and additional facts are not being released at this time and they have been placed on critical incident leave pending the completion of the investigation.

Upon completion of the investigation a report will be filed with the Linn County Attorney for review and determination. No further information will be released at this time.