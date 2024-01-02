Rx Bandz and Weiss-Aug Announce Strategic Manufacturing Partnership for Rx Bandz MiniJect® Auto-Injector

About

Rx Bandz is a privately held company based in Locust Valley, New York. Rx Bandz is developing the next generation of patient-centric auto-injectors to deliver a wide range of injectable medications for active patients around the world. Designed to treat numerous emergency medical conditions, its MiniJect® auto-injector will initially focus on delivering epinephrine to treat anaphylactic shock. The device is the world’s smallest auto-injector that is safer, faster and easier-to-use than traditional auto-injectors. Rx Bandz is formulating new drugs as developing auto-injectors containing 1 ml to 5 ml of medications with various viscosities and molecular size.

http://www.rxbandz.com