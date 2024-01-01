The global Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Treatment market has significantly grown over the past few years and is expected to register rapid growth. Revenue growth of the global Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Treatment market is significantly driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid advancements in the healthcare industry, and growing funds from several public and private sectors.

New York, USA, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propulsion of Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Clinical Trial Pipeline as Novel and Extensive 80+ Therapies Likely to Enter in the Domain | DelveInsight

The global Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Treatment market has significantly grown over the past few years and is expected to register rapid growth. Revenue growth of the global Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Treatment market is significantly driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid advancements in the healthcare industry, and growing funds from several public and private sectors.

DelveInsight’s 'Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline small lymphocytic lymphoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the small lymphocytic lymphoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s small lymphocytic lymphoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for small lymphocytic lymphoma treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for small lymphocytic lymphoma treatment. Key small lymphocytic lymphoma companies such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Ascentage Pharma, NovalGen, Pfizer, MingSight Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu MingSight-Relin Pharmaceutical, TG Therapeutics, Merck & Co, Roche, Acerta Pharma, TG Therapeutics, Chongqing Fochon Pharmaceutical, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Telios Pharma, Aptose Biosciences, Carna Biosciences, Mustang Bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Biomea Fusion, Oncternal Therapeutics, Cellectar Biosciences, Nkarta Therapeutics, IGM Biosciences, Newave Pharmaceutical Inc., Nurix, MEI Pharma, Bio-Path Holdings, and others are evaluating new small lymphocytic lymphoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new small lymphocytic lymphoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising small lymphocytic lymphoma pipeline therapies such as IOV 2001, Venetoclax, APG2575, NVG-111, MS-553, Ublituximab, JCAR017, Nemtabrutinib, Mosunetuzumab, Ceralasertib, TGR-1202, FCN-338, Selinexor, TL-895, CG-806, AS-1763, MB-106, CC-99282, CYC065, BMF-219, Cirmtuzumab, Iopofosine I 131, NKX019, Aplitabart, c, NX-5948, Voruciclib, L-Bcl-2 antisense oligonucleotide, and others are under different phases of small lymphocytic lymphoma clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of small lymphocytic lymphoma clinical trials. In December 2023, NovalGen Ltd, a pioneering clinical-stage immunology company, shared promising findings from the NVG-111-101, a First in Human, Phase I clinical study (NCT04763083), in an oral presentation at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual meeting, in San Diego, USA.

a pioneering clinical-stage immunology company, shared promising findings from the a First in Human, Phase I clinical study in an oral presentation at the In December 2023, Nurix Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, presented positive clinical data from its orally available degraders of BTK, NX-5948 and NX-2127, which are being evaluated in separate Phase 1a/1b clinical trials in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) B-cell malignancies, including CLL, mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), marginal zone lymphoma (MZL), follicular lymphoma (FL), primary CNS lymphoma (PCNS), and Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM). These data were presented in two posters at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, which is being held in San Diego, California.

a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, presented positive clinical data from its orally available degraders of BTK, and which are being evaluated in separate Phase 1a/1b clinical trials in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) B-cell malignancies, including CLL, mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), marginal zone lymphoma (MZL), follicular lymphoma (FL), primary CNS lymphoma (PCNS), and Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM). These data were presented in two posters at the Annual Meeting and Exposition, which is being held in San Diego, California. In November 2023, Bristol Myers Squibb announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) to expand its current indication to include the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who received a prior Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) and B-cell lymphoma 2 inhibitor (BCL2i). The FDA has granted the application Priority Review and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of March 14, 2024.

announced that the had accepted the for to expand its current indication to include the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who received a prior Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) and B-cell lymphoma 2 inhibitor (BCL2i). The FDA has granted the application and assigned a goal date of In October 2023, Ascentage Pharma, a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancer, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, announced that it had entered into a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca Investment (China) Co., Ltd. (AstraZeneca). The two companies will jointly conduct a registrational Phase III study of the Bcl-2 inhibitor, APG-2575 (lisaftoclax) , in combination with AstraZeneca's Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, CALQUENCE (acalabrutinib) , in treatment-naive patients with first-line chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL).

a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancer, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, announced that it had entered into a clinical collaboration with (AstraZeneca). The two companies will jointly conduct a registrational Phase III study of the Bcl-2 inhibitor, , in combination with AstraZeneca's Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, , in treatment-naive patients with first-line chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). In June 2023, Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that according to findings from the Phase I/II TRANSCEND CLL 004 trial (NCT03331198), Liso-cel demonstrated rapid, durable responses in patients with Relapsed/Refractory CLL/SLL. The findings, which were presented during the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, showed that the trial met its primary endpoint.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in small lymphocytic lymphoma treatment drugs @ Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline Report

The small lymphocytic lymphoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage small lymphocytic lymphoma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the small lymphocytic lymphoma clinical trial landscape.

Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Overview

Small lymphocytic lymphoma is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that primarily affects the lymphatic system, which is a part of the body’s immune system. It is closely related to chronic lymphocytic leukemia and is often considered a variant of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as they share similar characteristics and often progress in a similar manner. The exact cause of small lymphocytic lymphoma is not fully understood, but it is believed to result from a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

Symptoms of small lymphocytic lymphoma can vary but often include painless swelling of lymph nodes in areas like the neck, armpits, and groin. Other common small lymphocytic lymphoma symptoms may involve fatigue, weight loss, night sweats, and fever. Diagnosing small lymphocytic lymphoma involves a series of steps, starting with a thorough medical history and physical examination. Blood tests are performed to assess the levels of different blood cells and look for abnormalities. A definitive diagnosis is usually made by examining a sample of affected tissue, obtained through a biopsy of an enlarged lymph node. This tissue is analyzed under a microscope to determine the presence of abnormal lymphocytes characteristic of small lymphocytic lymphoma.

Small lymphocytic lymphoma treatment may include low or high-intensity combination chemotherapy, as well as, more recently, a targeted therapy such as a monoclonal antibody. This is frequently referred to as chemo-immunotherapy. The medicine combination will be determined by age, disease stage, and risk factors.





Find out more about small lymphocytic lymphoma treatment drugs @ Drugs for Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Treatment

A snapshot of the Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Nemtabrutinib Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC Phase III Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral APG2575 Ascentage Pharma Phase II Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors Oral BGB-11417 BeiGene Phase II Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors Oral IOV 2001 Iovance Biotherapeutics Phase I/II Immunologic cytotoxicity; Lymphocyte replacements Subcutaneous MS-553 Jiangsu MingSight-Relin Pharmaceutical/ MingSight Pharmaceuticals Phase I/II Protein kinase C beta inhibitors Oral NKX019 Nkarta Inc. Phase I Immunologic cytotoxicity; Natural killer cell replacements Parenteral

Learn more about the emerging small lymphocytic lymphoma pipeline therapies @ Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Clinical Trials

Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment

The small lymphocytic lymphoma pipeline report proffers an integral view of the small lymphocytic lymphoma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Immunologic cytotoxicity, Lymphocyte replacements, Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors, Apoptosis stimulants, Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors, Protein kinase C beta inhibitors; Natural killer cell replacements

Immunologic cytotoxicity, Lymphocyte replacements, Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors, Apoptosis stimulants, Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors, Protein kinase C beta inhibitors; Natural killer cell replacements Key Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Companies : Loxo Oncology, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Ascentage Pharma, NovalGen, Pfizer, MingSight Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu MingSight-Relin Pharmaceutical, TG Therapeutics, Merck & Co, Roche, Acerta Pharma, TG Therapeutics, Chongqing Fochon Pharmaceutical, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Telios Pharma, Aptose Biosciences, Carna Biosciences, Mustang Bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Biomea Fusion, Oncternal Therapeutics, Cellectar Biosciences, Nkarta Therapeutics, IGM Biosciences, Newave Pharmaceutical Inc., Nurix, MEI Pharma, Bio-Path Holdings, and others

: Loxo Oncology, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Ascentage Pharma, NovalGen, Pfizer, MingSight Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu MingSight-Relin Pharmaceutical, TG Therapeutics, Merck & Co, Roche, Acerta Pharma, TG Therapeutics, Chongqing Fochon Pharmaceutical, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Telios Pharma, Aptose Biosciences, Carna Biosciences, Mustang Bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Biomea Fusion, Oncternal Therapeutics, Cellectar Biosciences, Nkarta Therapeutics, IGM Biosciences, Newave Pharmaceutical Inc., Nurix, MEI Pharma, Bio-Path Holdings, and others Key Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies: LOXO-305, IOV 2001, Venetoclax, APG2575, NVG-111, MS-553, Ublituximab, JCAR017, Nemtabrutinib, Mosunetuzumab, Ceralasertib, TGR-1202, FCN-338, Selinexor, TL-895, CG-806, AS-1763, MB-106, CC-99282, CYC065, BMF-219, Cirmtuzumab, Iopofosine I 131, NKX019, Aplitabart, LP-118, NX-5948, Voruciclib, L-Bcl-2 antisense oligonucleotide, and others

Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for small lymphocytic lymphoma treatment, visit @ Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Treatment Drugs

Related Reports

Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Epidemiology

Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted small lymphocytic lymphoma epidemiology in the 7MM.

Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Market

Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key small lymphocytic lymphoma companies including Loxo Oncology, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Genentech Inc, Janssen, Pharmacyclics LLC, Tragara Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Market

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key non-hodgkin’s lymphoma companies, including ADC Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Celgene Corp., Mesoblast, Genmab, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Karyopharm Therapeutics, AB Science, Genentech, Eli Lilly and Company, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, IO Biotech, ImmuneOnco Biopharma, Chongqing Precision Biotech, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Nanjing Legend Biotech, Tokalas, Arvinas, MorphoSys AG, Shanghai Genechem, Guiguidan Biomedicine (Zhongshan), Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Evive Biotech, Kite Pharma, Pfizer, Gilead Sciences, TG Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Secura Bio, BeiGene, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co. Inc., Epizyme, Nordic Nanovector, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., Timmune Biotech, Forty Seven, Acerta Pharma, BioInvent International, Adagene, Juventas Cell Therapy, SystImmune, Molecular Templates, Apollomics, MEI Pharma, among others.

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Pipeline

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products and the key non-hodgkin’s lymphoma companies, including ADC Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Celgene Corp., Mesoblast, Genmab, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Karyopharm Therapeutics, AB Science, Genentech, Eli Lilly and Company, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, IO Biotech, ImmuneOnco Biopharma, Chongqing Precision Biotech, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Nanjing Legend Biotech, Tokalas, Arvinas, MorphoSys AG, Shanghai Genechem, Guiguidan Biomedicine (Zhongshan), Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Evive Biotech, Kite Pharma, Pfizer, Gilead Sciences, TG Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Secura Bio, BeiGene, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co. Inc., Epizyme, Nordic Nanovector, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., Timmune Biotech, Forty Seven, Acerta Pharma, BioInvent International, Adagene, Juventas Cell Therapy, SystImmune, Molecular Templates, Apollomics, MEI Pharma, among others.

Hodgkin Lymphoma Market

Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key Hodgkin lymphoma companies, including Affimed Therapeutics, ACD Therapeutics, Cstone Pharmaceuticals, 4SC, TG Therapeutics, among others.

Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline

Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Hodgkin lymphoma companies, including Affimed Therapeutics, ACD Therapeutics, Cstone Pharmaceuticals, 4SC, TG Therapeutics, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

Connect with us at LinkedIn

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +91-9650213330 www.delveinsight.com