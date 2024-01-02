Bartholomew Media Group Partners with Szach Builders to Boost Digital Presence

Bartholomew Media Group & Szach Builders join forces for a digital leap in roofing, enhancing brand & customer engagement.

Elevating Szach Builders' digital presence is our goal, showcasing our expertise in transforming roofing companies online.”
— Tom Bartholomew, CEO
BEAR LAKE, MI, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bartholomew Media Group, renowned for its expertise in digital marketing and brand development for roofing companies, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Szach Builders, a premier construction company in Prudenville, Michigan. This collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing Szach Builders' brand and online visibility.

Szach Builders, with their deep-rooted commitment to quality in home construction and remodeling, is poised to undergo a comprehensive brand refresh and digital transformation. Under the guidance of Bartholomew Media Group, this initiative will commence with an invigorating brand overhaul, followed by the development of a state-of-the-art, user-centric website.

"Specializing in the roofing industry, we understand the unique challenges and opportunities it presents," stated Tom Bartholomew, CEO of Bartholomew Media Group. "Our partnership with Szach Builders is a testament to our commitment to leveraging digital marketing strategies to elevate brands within this sector."

An integral part of this venture is the deployment of Bartholomew Media Group's specialized CRM for Roofers, designed to streamline and enhance customer engagement for Szach Builders. This tool is expected to revolutionize how Szach Builders interacts with clients and manages projects.

Brenda Szach, the owner of Szach Builders, shared her enthusiasm: "Collaborating with Bartholomew Media Group is a strategic move to fortify our digital footprint. We are excited to see how this partnership transforms our client engagement and amplifies our online presence."

This partnership will create a benchmark in digital marketing for the roofing industry. It highlights Bartholomew Media Group's prowess in elevating roofing companies' digital profiles. It underscores Szach
Builders' commitment to embracing innovative marketing solutions.

For more information about Szach Builders, please visit https://szachbuilders.com.

For media inquiries or more details about the services offered by Bartholomew Media Group, please contact:
https://bartholomewmediagroup.com

Tom Bartholomew
Bartholomew Media Group
+1 231-846-1005
email us here

