Acelyrin (SLRN) Faces Investor Fraud Lawsuit for Allegedly Lying About Drug Candidate’s Progress-Hagens Berman

On Dec. 12, 2023, Wells Fargo’s Derek Archila recently slammed Acelyrin (SLRN), writing that there is “too much uncertainty to get involved right now” and “dosing errors in izokibep’s Ph2/3 trials creates uncertainty.”

The analyst criticism follows the filing of a securities class action lawsuit against Acelyrin and its top executives. That complaint alleges that Acelyrin mispresented and omitted to disclose that: (1) izokibep was less effective in treating HS than the company had led investors to believe; (2) accordingly, Acelyrin overstated izokibep’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (3) as a result, Acelyrin had overstated its business prospects.

The truth emerged on Sept. 11, 2023, when Acelyrin announced disappointing top-line results from Part B of the Phase 2b/3 trial evaluating izokibep for the treatment of moderate to severe HS. The company said izokibep was unable to significantly outperform placebo in terms of 16-week HiSCR75 score, a measure that represents at least a 75% reduction in disease markers.

Two weeks after the filing of the suit, on Nov. 27, 2023, Acelyrin announced that it will be conducting a comprehensive review of the development program for izokibep after it discovered critical dosing errors committed by contract research organization (CRO) Fortrea.

The clinical trial “execution errors” Acelyrin disclosed two weeks after the securities suit was filed purportedly affected a psoriatic arthritis trial of izokibep. According to Acelyrin, a vendor engaged by the CRO had incorrectly programmed the proper dosing sequence, an error that further went undetected during the testing process.

As a result of the CRO and the vendor’s oversight, “some patients in the 160mg Q2W and 80mg Q4W arms received placebo and active treatment in random order rather than in an alternating pattern as intended,” Acelyrin stated.

Acelyrin’s shares have lost nearly 70% of their value year to date.

“We are investigating whether Acelyrin may have known of but did not disclose the critical dosing errors, and if so, whether the alleged fraudulent period should be extended,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Acelyrin should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email SLRN@hbsslaw.com.

