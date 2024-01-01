Mobile Marketing Market Size worldwide 2024 to 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Consumer Engagement through Mobile Marketing Will Likely Increase Revenues to US$ 1,440.9 Million in 2034. Mobile Marketing Market anticipates rapid growth, driven by tech advancements, consumer behavior shifts, and global expansion.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mobile marketing market is expected to generate US$ 184.5 million in 2024. According to projections, the market will be worth US$ 1,440.9 million in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.8%.



Smartphones are widely used by businesses for mobile marketing to deliver customized, time-based, and location-based information to customers. This approach outperforms contacting current customers by generating leads, increasing sales, and increasing brand awareness. Mobile advertising is an effective way of introducing new products and promoting in-store sales, since many people search for products on their phones. The accessibility of local marketing campaigns increases the likelihood of individuals purchasing goods and services.

As mobile devices grow exponentially, the number of mobile users will surpass 7 billion by 2025. The Global System for Mobile Communication Association (GSMA) predicts that in 2025, nearly 75% of users will own smartphones. Mobile marketing will become more popular with the proliferation of mobile devices and internet penetration. Mobile marketing incorporates multiple digital marketing channels to reach targeted audiences, such as SMS/multimedia messaging, social media, and social media marketing. With several ad-formation options, mobile marketing offers a range of digital marketing opportunities.

As 5G introduces faster download speeds, boosts communications, and supports new games and apps for augmented reality and virtual reality, the mobile industry is experiencing rapid transformation. Mobile marketers to promote their products are using videos and short educational videos. Using real-time location analytics to target customers and prospects is not new. Businesses in the local community increasingly recognize the value of targeting the local community. Developers are constantly developing new applications and features that allow marketers to engage with their audiences in innovative and creative ways.

Key Takeaways

With 65% of the total value share in 2024 , large enterprises will remain the leading value shareholders in the mobile marketing market.

of the total value share in , large enterprises will remain the leading value shareholders in the mobile marketing market. With a 22% market share, the mobile web segment will dominate mobile marketing by 2024 .

market share, the mobile web segment will dominate mobile marketing by . Mobile marketing in the United States is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. As smartphone sales in China continue to rise, the market will increase by 23.3% CAGR over the forecast period.

CAGR over the forecast period. With a CAGR of 22%, the demand for mobile marketing has increased in Australia over the forecast period.





“Mobile marketing will become a huge industry with the rise of smartphones and the integration of new technologies in the market. With the advent of digital marketing and high-speed Internet, demand for mobile marketing has increased,” opines Sudip Saha, managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Market Competition

Market players have adopted various strategies to gain a larger share of the mobile marketing market. Several strategies are employed by major players in the industry, including product launches, acquisitions, and joint ventures.

Key Developments

In September 2023, Jampp released a StoreKit Ad Network guide for app marketers to measure campaigns on iOS devices. With Apple's SKAdNetwork, advertisers have access to ad measurement and insights without having access to user data.

In November 2023, SplitMetrics, an international app growth company, acquired App Radar, an Australian app marketing and analytics company, for an all-cash price of seven figures. Through the acquisition, SplitMetrics will become the leading AI platform in the industry, providing paid user acquisition, optimizing app store listings, and analyzing data. Over 1,000 customers are served by SplitMetrics and App Radar across Europe, the United Kingdom, North America, and Asia.

Key Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Alphabet Inc.(Google)

InMobi

Millennial Media

Marketo (Adobe Inc.)

Amobee Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.)

Flurry Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Chartboost Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.





Mobile Marketing Market Segmentation

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Solution:

Mobile Web

SMS

Location-Based Marketing

In-App Messages

Push Notifications

QR Codes

MMS

Others

By End Use:

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Travel

Automotive

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa





Author:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

