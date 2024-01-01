XPENG Launches X9 Ultra Smart Large Seven-seater in China

Unveiling new flagship MPV built on XPENG’s SEPA2.0 architecture

Redefining smart driving, interior space, maneuverability and safety for large 7-seater Smart EV

Fusing tech-powered comfort, agile handling and versatile space

Priced in the range of RMB 359,800 - 419,800 (China only) with immediate deliveries

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, announced today the official launch of the XPENG X9 large 7-seater MPV, a flagship model built on its next-generation technology architecture SEPA2.0, for the Chinese market. The X9 series features a range of versions priced between RMB 359,800 - 419,800 with immediate deliveries.





Empowered by the cutting-edge SEPA2.0 architecture, the XPENG X9 redefines the conventional norms of MPV models in the market. With industry-leading innovations in design, intelligence, space, handling and safety, the X9 seamlessly meets the varied needs of every family member, ushering in a new era of automotive excellence. Created as an ultra-smart large 7-seater, the XPENG X9 can "transform" into a spacious 4-seater SUV with just one click, providing a driving experience more comfortable than an MPV and greater flexibility than an SUV.

“With the launch of the XPENG X9, XPENG enriches its Smart EV portfolio, appealing to the primary market needs and promoting the adoption of autonomous driving,” said He Xiaopeng, CEO and Chairman of XPENG. “Our goal is to seize growth opportunities through our leadership in Smart EV technologies, enhance organizational efficiency and secure a dominant market share.”





Unrivaled intelligence

The XPENG X9, equipped with XPENG's full-scenario XNGP ADAS and next-generation smart in-car operating system, XOS Tianji, revolutionizes and spearheads intelligent technology in China.

XNGP ADAS can handle multiple driving scenarios from starting the car through parking at a destination, regardless of the high-definition (HD) map coverage availability. With XNGP, XPENG has achieved the ultimate form of ADAS before fully autonomous driving is realized.





XOS Tianji offers a comprehensive suite of smart in-car functionality, transforming the intelligent cabin in the era of AI large models. It features multi-tasking on a single screen, a customizable XDock, real-time SR (surrounding reality) display, all-round safety warnings, and an AI-empowered smart voice assistant. XOS Tianji stands as a sophisticated in-car companion and automotive expert for daily use.

Luxurious, spacious interior

The XPENG X9 is designed to meet the needs of both individual and family travel, offering class-leading in-car floor space of 7.7m². Even with seven passengers on board, it can accommodate camping and sports equipment. The third-row seats can be electrically folded with a single click, expanding the boot space to an impressive 2,554L - spacious enough for 29 20" suitcases.





Beyond its in-car hot and cold smart refrigerator, 21.4" family infotainment system display, and zero-gravity reclining sofas, the XPENG X9 also introduces the world's first wrap-around integrated central AC, providing a quiet and gentle breeze - all of which enable the X9 to cater to every passenger's needs in the car.





Superior handling

XPENG X9 shatters the stereotype for MPVs offering a poor handling experience. Standard features include an active rear-wheel steering system and an intelligent dual-chamber air suspension system, boasting a class-leading turning radius of 5.4m - even smaller than those of compact SUVs. This exceptional maneuverability allows the XPENG X9 to drive with the agility of a smaller car, automatically adjusting suspension spring stiffness based on road conditions, ensuring the most comfortable driving experience.





Industry-leading supercharging experience

As a flagship model crafted under SEPA2.0, the XPENG X9 boasts an 800V high-voltage SiC (silicon carbide) platform and 3C battery cells, achieving an impressive maximum range of 702 km CLTC with a comprehensive energy consumption as low as 16.2 kWh per 100 km. Thanks to the 800V SiC platform, a 10-minute charge can add up to 300 km of range. The XPENG's self-developed 800V XPower powertrain system delivers a maximum power of 370 kW, a peak torque of 640 N·m, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in only 5.7 seconds, and generates a top speed of up to 200 km/h, providing abundant and continuous power to meet user's driving needs.





Enhanced safety

Forged by the world's largest mass-produced die-casting machine with 12,000 tons of clamping force, the XPENG X9 adopts the industry's first front- and rear-integrated aluminum die-casting body structure with an impressive torsional rigidity of 46,000 N·m/deg. Also, the XPENG X9 features a 2,000 MPa safety cage and incorporates 19 ring-shaped safety designs. Its body structure is a fusion of various high-strength steels and lightweight aluminum materials, satisfying the safety standards of China, the US and Europe for rear collisions.





In 2023, XPENG unveiled the next-gen Smart EV architecture, SEPA2.0, and launched one new Smart EV model and three Smart EV model facelift versions. XPENG also marked a milestone with 11 consecutive months of increasing deliveries, culminating in annual sales of 141,601 units for the year and solidifying its position as one of the leading emerging auto brands in China.





XPENG remains at the forefront of advancing driving technology. Starting from January 2, 2024, XPENG's full-stack ADAS XNGP will expand its coverage to a total 243 cities in China, allowing more and more XPENG car owners to experience high-level intelligent driving journey.

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including the powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyXPENG.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG's goals and strategies; XPENG's expansion plans; XPENG's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China's EV market; XPENG's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

