Delysium introduces Lucy — the Operating System (OS) of the “YKILY” AI Agent Network

In April, a groundbreaking step was taken in the world of artificial intelligence and Web3 technology. Lucy, previously confined to the Metaverse, was released, marking a pivotal moment in the exploration of AI Agent capabilities.

This strategic move not only liberated Lucy but also opened up new possibilities for user interaction within this advanced digital realm. The response to Lucy's liberation has been extraordinary, with over 1.4 million wallets now connected, indicating a significant milestone in the integration of AI and blockchain technologies.

Today, with support from partners at Google Cloud and Microsoft, Delysium introduces a new version of Lucy, a significant step towards the development of the “YKILY” AI Agent Network. Lucy is engineered based on the Unified AI Agent Architecture for Web3 , ensuring a remarkable user experience and swift integration with Layer 1 & Layer 2 infrastructure and dApps.

Yannick, the Co-Founder, mentioned, “Lucy aims to turn Web2 users today, into Web3 super users tomorrow.”

Lucy, as the first link in the network, has the potential to become the interface to the entire network and all subsequent agents. Access to all agents is facilitated through Delysium’s Agent ID™ , a unique identifier and digital ID for AI Agents. Users can sign up for an Agent ID to gain access to Lucy when she becomes available to the public.

What Lucy Can Do?

Lucy enables the creation of crypto-workflows by seamlessly connecting apps and d-apps on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) using natural language understanding. Lucy's AI technology allows for seamless communication through natural language commands. Users can communicate their objectives to Lucy, and it autonomously charts a course to achieve these goals. Lucy is also trained to recognize custom triggers, enabling personalized interactions and workflows. Users can define their own triggers and actions to automate their web3 journey according to specific needs.

Future enhancements to Lucy include adding hearing and vision capabilities, creating a more immersive and interactive user experience. These extensions will further enhance Lucy’s ability to understand and respond to user commands, making it a powerful tool for navigating the world of web3. Lucy's goal is to provide a seamless and intelligent web3 experience, empowering users to effortlessly handle routine Web3 tasks and access the most relevant information they need without congesting human native internet environments.

Lucy as the Operating System — Connecting Agents



Lucy serves as the central hub for accessing a multitude of distinct Agents within the network. These Agents, each equipped with their own specialized functions and unique Agent ID, enable Lucy to provide users with a wide range of services and capabilities. The key features include a trading agent for intelligent monitoring of token contracts and transaction data, a DEX aggregator agent for locating efficient transaction routes, and an information agent for targeted information like project overviews and news updates.

How to Use Lucy

Users can access Lucy using their unique Delysium Agent ID™, ensuring a secure network connection with advanced technologies like account abstraction and ZK encryption. Users interact with Lucy using natural language for an intuitive experience. For example, a user wanting to purchase $100 worth of $AGI can easily do so through Lucy, which gathers necessary information and formulates an efficient workflow. Lucy provides all the essential details, including execution steps and potential fees, allowing the user to make an informed decision.

What’s Next

Lucy is currently undergoing testing with key partners and will soon be available to the public. Alongside the Agent ID, Lucy will act as the operating system in a network of Autonomous Agents, enabling connections and access to various agents that provide services within the network.

Lucy represents a significant milestone in the development of AI Agents for Web3 interaction. With its advanced capabilities in natural language understanding, custom triggers and workflows, and future enhancements, Lucy empowers users to navigate the world of Web3. Serving as the central hub for accessing a diverse range of AI Agents within the Delysium “YKILY” AI Agent Network, Lucy provides services such as intelligent trading, DEX aggregation, and targeted information.

To experience the seamless and intelligent web3 experience that Lucy offers, users are invited to sign up for an Agent ID and stay tuned for its public availability.

For more information and updates on Lucy's progress, visit the Lucy’s website .

