Submit Release
News Search

There were 112 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,936 in the last 365 days.

Third Circuit (Hawaiʻi island) Seeking Applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel

HILO, Hawaiʻi – The Circuit Court of the Third Circuit (Hawaiʻi island) is seeking applications for independent grand jury counsel for Hilo and Kona. The compensation shall be as provided by law. 

Article I, Section 11 of the Constitution of the State of Hawaiʻi establishes that whenever a grand jury is impaneled an independent counsel shall be appointed, as provided by law, to advise the members of the grand jury regarding matters brought before it. 

In accordance with Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes (§612-51 to §612-57), the Chief Justice of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court appoints grand jury counsel for the four judicial circuits of the state, selecting from among those individuals licensed to practice law in Hawaiʻi who are not public employees. 

If you are interested in being considered for a one-year appointment for either Hilo or Kona, please submit a letter indicating your interest and a resume by March 15, 2024 to: 

Chief Judge Robert D.S. Kim
Keahuolū Courthouse
74-5451 Kamakaʻeha Avenue
Kailua-Kona, HI 96740 

Also, please fax or email a copy to: 

Dawn West
Chief Court Administrator
Fax:  808961-7577

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.

You just read:

Third Circuit (Hawaiʻi island) Seeking Applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more