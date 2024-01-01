Annual Seafood & Sips Gets Crackin’ January 26 – February 4

With 90 miles of Prime Pacific turf and a crackin’ crab season around the corner, Mendocino County is the stop for enthusiasts who enjoy delving into the delicacies of the sea. This January 26 through February 4, 2024 the annual Seafood & Sips Mendocino offers an inside look at the region’s ocean bounty with a local slant. Belly up for a round-up of epicurean adventures from family-style cioppino feeds to the signature Crab Cake Cook-Off paired with a cache of wines from Mendocino County’s top 12 AVAs. Back by popular demand, Hopland’s Sparking Wine & Oyster Celebration will pop all the corks as will a bevy of regional hotel properties offering package deals to round out a winter visit. The season never tasted so good! www.visitmendocino.com/ seafood-sips-2024/.

SIGNATURE EVENTS

Sparkling Wine & Oyster Celebration

………..The classic pairing of oysters and champagne is as old as Aphrodite but today’s enthusiasts (and scientists) are citing new reasons why the two pair so well: the punch of umami, which can be found in both. This dynamic duo will be front and center at the second annual Mendocino Sparkling Wine & Oyster Celebration tucked deep inside the caves of Saracina Vineyards. As one of the nation’s key sparkling wines destinations with 25+ producers, Mendocino’s top-flight bubbles will be on tap all day, every way paired with live entertainment and freshly-shucked oysters from Hog Island Oyster Company. Saturday, January 27, 2024; 1:00 p.m., to 4:00 p.m.; Hopland, Calif., www. destinationhopland.com.

Crab Cake Cook-Off & Wine Tasting Competition

………..Who knew Mr. Dungeness could debut in so many formats as regional chefs craft their version of the best crab cake to grace a plate! The annual crustacean competition is set in downtown Fort Bragg in the big tent where the afternoon kicks off with a local wine competition followed by a mix of regional chefs vying for the top toque. Guests can dive into a variety of inspired cakes and seafood delicacies in addition to a live and silent auction culminating in a final judging by a triad of media. The event benefits Mendocino Coast Clinics. Saturday, February 3, 2024; 11:00 a.m., to 3:00 p.m.; Fort Bragg, Calif., www.crabwinefestival. org.

Cioppino Dinner

………..Who doesn’t love bibs … or giant pots brimming with fragrant seafood, local Dungeness crab and a variety of shellfish in a piquant tomato base? Pull up a chair for the annual family-style Cioppino Dinner set at a new location at Little River Inn. Wines, microbrews, crackers and crab enthusiasts unite in this true celebration of the season benefiting MendoParks. Score a spring hotel escape package or juice for the wine cellar at the live auction or belly up for a repeat performance, paired with a stash of crusty, fragrant warm bread and dessert. Friday, February 2, 2024; 5:00 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.; Little River, Calif., www.littleriverinn. com/events.

County Wide Seafood Feasts

During the festival, chefs from Ukiah to Elk will roll out an enticing line-up of chowders, savory seafood soups, sushi, uni and oysters served every which way. From traditional fish stew at the new Good Bones Kitchen to a seafood tower for two at Left Coast Seafood Restaurant, the options for savoring the region’s stars of the sea are endless. Vue Kitchen in Gualala is another top option offering a sinful pasta pescatore with clams, tiger prawns and seasonal seafood simmered in a spicy vodka marinara sauce. A great way to savor the flavors right off the boat is a stroll through Fort Bragg’s Noyo Harbor where Princess Seafood, Noyo Fish Company and Sea Pal Cove feature sustainably wild-caught finds in a true working harbor setting. Wrap the day with a traditional crabbing cruise, harbor boat tour or visit to the nearby International Sea Glass Museum. www.visitmendocino. com/wp-content/uploads/2023/ 12/SeafoodandSips2024.pdf.

Hotel Steals & Deals

From at 25 percent discount at the ocean-front Heritage House Resort & Spa to the new Crabbing Adventure Package at Little River Inn, complete with a charter boat and haul-in experience, the options for lodging deals abound. Some top finds include Mendocino village’s new Nicholson House, a sleek nine-guestroom state-of-the-art hideaway (15 percent off), the Inn at Schoolhouse Creek (20 percent off) and Elk Cove Inn & Spa ($100 food and beverage credit). Step things up a notch at the vintage-style stay at Andiron Seaside Inn and Cabins, arrival includes a complimentary cannabis cocktail in the alfresco redwood bar. Restrictions and black out periods apply.

BACKGROUND

Mendocino County welcomes nearly 1.8 million visitors annually who explore its 90 miles of prime Pacific coastline, 90+ wineries and 12 diverse AVAs (earning the highest percentage of organic and biodynamic vineyards in the United States), 24 state/national parklands and 450+ unique accommodations. Straddling scenic Highways 1 and 101, “The Redwood Corridor,” the County delivers an ideal vortex of waves, wines and redwoods laced with historic villages and outback adventures. Located 114 mi./184 km. north of San Francisco, the region’s gateway airports are San Francisco International (SFO), Oakland International (OAK), Sacramento International Airport (SMF), and Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS). Visit Mendocino County is a non-profit destination marketing organization designed to enhance the economic vitality of the community by increasing tourism revenue. For more information, go to www.visitmendocino.com.