Sweden takes over Presidency of Nordic Council of Ministers

Today is the first day of the one-year Swedish Presidency of the Nordic Council of Ministers, the official body for intergovernmental cooperation in the Nordic region. The programme for the Swedish Presidency is based on the vision of the Nordic region being the world’s most integrated and sustainable region by 2030. A special priority of the Swedish Presidency is to eliminate border barriers and promote mobility and integration.

Nordic cooperation is one of the oldest forms of regional cooperation and, as such, unique. It is built on common values, history, culture and language. It contributes to peace, stability and prosperity in the Nordic region and the world. The Presidency rotates between the five Nordic countries and cooperation is governed by a common action plan called Our Vision 2030. This action plan was adopted by the Nordic prime ministers in 2019. In 2021–2024, activities focus on initiatives under the three strategic priorities: a green Nordic region, a competitive Nordic region and a socially sustainable Nordic region.

The guiding principles of the Swedish Presidency are ‘a safer, greener and freer Nordic region’. Sweden will continue efforts to make the Nordic region a leader in the green transition, and a globally competitive and socially sustainable region. Continuing to make it easier for businesses and people to operate across borders is crucial for our competitiveness and growth.

“It must be easy to live, study, work and operate a business anywhere in the Nordic region and across its borders. We now need to translate words into action and step up the pace of our efforts to eliminate border barriers, and promote mobility and integration. This will be a priority during the Swedish Presidency,” says Jessika Roswall, Minister for EU Affairs, with responsibility for Nordic affairs.

Overall, Sweden will be responsible for organising some 100 meetings at different levels, both digitally and on site in Sweden or at Nordens Hus, Copenhagen. About 20 meetings will be held at ministerial level in addition to a number of high-level conferences.