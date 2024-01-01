U.S. Navy 2023: The Year in Photos

VIDEO | 06:31 | US Navy Year In Photos 2023

Sailors launch an F/A-18F Super Hornet from VFA-22 during flight operations aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Philippine Sea. (MC3 Hannah Kantner)

Sailors from USS Chinook (PC 9) transfer weapons seized from a fishing vessel in international waters of the Gulf of Oman. (U.S. Navy photo)

Retired Capt. E. Royce Williams receives a Navy Cross for his actions during the Korean War during a ceremony in San Diego.

A Sailor aboard USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) observes USS Truxtun (DDG 103) while underway in the Mediterranean Sea. (MC2 Christine Montgomery)

MC3 Eloise Johnson instructs a yoga class during morale day aboard USS Makin Island (LHD 8) in the South China Sea. (MC2 Minh-Thy Chu)

Sailors attach a pallet of ammunition to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from HSC-23 aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7)in the Pacific Ocean. (MC2 Malcolm Kelley)

Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler Thompson)

USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts a general quarters drill in the South China Sea. (MC2 David Rowe)

Flight operations aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68)in the Soiuth China Sea. (MC2 Justin McTaggart)

Commanding officer Capt. Douglas Langenberg is greeted in Dili, Timor-Leste as USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) arrives for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training. (MC2 Joshua Samoluk)

An F-35B Lightning II from (VMFA-122 launches from USS Makin Island (LHD 8) in the South China Sea. (MC1 Nathan Laird)

Sailors aboard USS Asheville (SSN 758) salute the national ensign after arriving at Royal Australian Navy HMAS Stirling Naval Base. (Australia Department of Defence)

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61) and USS McFaul (DDG 74) are underway as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean. (MC2 Malachi Lakey)

Sailors from VFA-31y carry ordnance aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the Atlantic Ocean. (MC2 Nolan Pennington)

Naval Forces Japan Regional Fire Department firefighters train at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, during exercise Reliant Gale 2023, (MC2 Rafael Avelar)

Divers from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 and the Canadian Armed Forces Fleet Diving Unit Pacific train during an ice diving exercise under the ice of Sheridan Lake in British Columbia, Canada. (U.S. Navy photo)

CSSN Adam Collins signals aboard USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) during a replenishment with USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) in the Arabian Sea. (MC2 Elliot Schaudt)

An F/A-18F Super Hornet from VFA-103 flies by USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) in the Mediterranean Sea. (MC3 Christopher Stachyra)

Commanding officer Cmdr. Katie Jacobson greets her family as USS Nitze (DDG 94) returns to Naval Station Norfolk. (MC2 Cryton Vandiesal)

A shooter launches an F/A-18F Super Hornet from VFA-22 from USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during flight operations in the Philippine Sea. (MC3 Hannah Kantner)

Sailors attend an Easter sunrise service aboard USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) in the Ionian Sea. (MC2 Christine Montgomery)

Capt. Craig Sicola, commanding officer of USS Nimitz (CVN 68), and Cmdr. Luke Edwards, commanding officer of VFA-22, make the 350,000th arrested landing aboard Nimitz. (MC2 Hannah Kantner)

CWO2 Ernest De La Cruz, left, and Lt. Cmdr. Craig Stocker discuss a surface contact aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the Yellow Sea. (MC2 Samantha Oblander)

An F-35C Lightning II assigned from VFA-97 prepares to launch from USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during flight operations in the Pacific Ocean. (MC3 Leon Vonguyen)

Ensign Anthony Mason finds the range from USS Truxtun (DDG 103) to USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) for a replenishment in the Gulf of Oman. (MC1 Kenneth Blair)

USS Maine (SSBN 741) arrives at Naval Base Guam. (MCSN Darek Leary)

Sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) wave to family members as the ship returns to Naval Station Norfolk following an eight-month deployment. (MC2 Anderson W. Branch)

A screenshot of a video showing fast-attack craft from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy approaching the Panama-flagged oil tanker Niovi as it transits the Strait of Hormuz. (U.S. Navy photo)

A Sailor guides an aircraft onto a catapult aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during flight operations in the Pacific Ocean. (MC2 Joseph Calabrese)

RP2 Justin Knight places a flag on a grave at the Jacksonville National Cemetery for Memorial Day. (MC2 Zachary D. Behrend)

Ensign Ryan Le, from Ocoee, Florida boards USS Milius (DDG 69) during a visit, board, search and seizure drill in the Philippine Sea. (MC1 Greg Johnson)

MA1Julius Earl stands watch aboard USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) during a Strait of Hormuz transit. (MC2 Elliot Schaudt)

HSC-9 transports supplies from USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the Atlantic Ocean. (MC2 Jackson Adkins)

Commodore Philip Dennis, left, commander of United Kingdom Maritime Component Command; Vice Adm. Emmanuel Slaars, joint commander of the French Armed Forces deployed in the Indian Ocean; Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces; and Cmdr. Jake Ferrari, commanding officer of USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), discuss maritime operations while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. (MC2 Elliot Schaudt)

USS Wasp (LHD 1) during the Fleet Week New York parade of ships. (MC2 Elexia Morelos)

The U.S. Navy Band Northeast perform in Times Square during Fleet Week New York. (MC1 Travis S. Alston)

Families wave as USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam from a scheduled five-month deployment. (MC2 Nikita Custer)

Retired ABH2 Luis Cervantes, from Team Navy, looks to pass the ball while during a wheelchair rugby game against Team Special Operations Command during the Defense Warrior Games 2023 preliminaries in San Diego. (MC1 Kegan E. Kay)

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 3, 2023) ACAA Juhare Wynn monitors the Atlantic Ocean for aircraft near USS Bataan (LHD 5). (MC3 Riley Gasdia)

Ships participating in exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2023 transit the Baltic Sea. (Staff Sgt. Shawn Coover)

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from HSC-6 flies near USS Decatur (DDG 73) during flight operations in the Pacific Ocean. (MC2 Hannah Kantner)

Sailors train in the Damage Controlman "A" School live-fire trainer at Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command, Great Lakes, during a general shipboard firefighting course. (MC2 Cory Asato)

Recruits prepare to take the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at Recruit Training Command. (MC2 Olympia O. Martin)

U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) conducts a high-altitude low-opening jump during bilateral training with Croatian special forces. (MC2 Katie Cox)

Rear Adm. Pat Hannifin is greeted in DaNang, Vietnam as USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives for a routine port visit. (MC2 Keyly Santizo)

Sailors simulate fighting a fire during a drill aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a availability at Naval Base San Diego. (MC3 Olivia Rucker)

USS Nimitz (CVN 68) launches an F/A-18F Super Hornet from VFA-94 during flight opoerations in the Pacific Ocean. (MC2 Joseph Calabrese)

Service members assigned to U.S. Naval Activities Spain stand at attention during the annual flag raising ceremony at Naval Station Rota, Spain. (MC2 Drace Wilson)

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), right, replenishes from USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) in the Atlantic Ocean. (MC2 Merissa Dale)

QMSA Zachery Teetz aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a refueling-at-sea with the USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195). (MC2 Nolan Pennington)

RS2 Daniel Kinch stands lookout aboard USS Carney (DDG 64) during a replenishment in the Atlantic Ocean. (MC2 Aaron Lau)

Sailors from the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band perform in the Lithuania Sea Festival in Klaipeda, Lithuania. (Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires a Standard Missile 2 during Exercise Talisman Sabre in the Coral Sea. (MC2 Colby A. Mothershead)

The crew of USS Canberra (LCS 30) brings the ship to life during a commissioning ceremony in Sydney, Australia. (MC1 Mark D. Faram)

CNO Adm. Mike Gilday speaks with Vice Adm. Orlando Grisales Franceschi during a tour of the Combined Forces Maritime Component Command at Colombian Base Naval Logistica ARC "Bolivar" during UNITAS LXIV. (MC1 Mitch Meppelink)

Sailors aboard USS Bataan (LHD 5) prepare an AV-8B Harrier from VMM-162 for take-off during flight operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (MC3 Riley Gasdia)

USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires its Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre in the Coral Sea. (MC2 Colby A. Mothershead)

Sailors from USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) conduct a recovery test (URT) for the Artemis crewed mission. (MC2 Joshua Samoluk)

LSCS Yayah Sesay, left, helps his daughter hold a fire hose during a family day aboard USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). (MC2 Nikita Custer)

An L3 Harris Arabian Fox MAST-13 unmanned surface vessel, front, USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141), USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) transit the Strait of Hormuz. (U.S. Navy photo)

AEAA Jaiden Washington conducts routine maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the Mediterranean Sea. (MC2 Nolan Pennington)

A sailor inspects an E/A-18G Growler from VAQ-139 aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean. (MC2 Lorenzo Fekieta-Martinez)

USS Barry (DDG 52) departs Seattle after participating in Seattle Fleet Week. (MC2 Madison Cassidy)

An F/A-18E Super Hornet from VFA-115 launches from USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during flight operations in the Philippine Sea. (MC2 Daniel Providakes)

UT3 Nicholas Holliday, from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, finishes a concrete pad for a schoolhouse at Carlos M. Virrey National High School in Brooke's Point, Palawan. (MC1 Andrew Bui)

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) arrives in Antalya, Türkiye for a scheduled port visit. (MC1 William Spears)

BM3 Elvis Osemwengie meets his daughter as USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) returns to Naval Base San Diego after a seven-month deployment. (MC2 Elliot Schaudt)

Sailors disembark USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) during a decommissioning ceremony at Naval Base San Diego. (MC2 Stevin C. Atkins)

HM2 Logan Richardson prepares a dental x-ray for a patient in Tuy Hoa, Vietnam during Pacific Partnership 2023. (Ensign Madison Kwok)

A Marine from the 26th MEU sets security during a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise in the Arabian Gulf. (Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

A woman pays respects to fallen service members at the Boot Memorial Hero and Remembrance Run on Ford Island in Pearl Harbor. (MC1 Chris Williamson)

Sailors aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105) refuel an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from HSM-37 in the Philippine Sea. (MC1 Greg Johnson)

USS Porter (DDG 78) is underway during a Cutlass Fury 2023 submarine familiarization exercise. (MC3 Hailey A. Servedio)

Two E/A-18G Growlers assigned to VAQ-209 fire AGM-88 High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles over Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif. (Cmdr. Cameron Dekker)

Service members at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam conduct a flag ceremony at Memorial Fountain during a 9/11 commemoration. (MC1 Andre T. Richard)

GM2 Kyle Szostkiewicz fires a Mark 38 25 mm machine gun during live-fire training aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean. (MC2 David Rowe)

An F/A-18F Super Hornet from VFA-103 launches from USS George Washington (CVN 73) during friends and family day in the Atlantic Ocean. (MC2 Nicholas Russell)

Marine Corps test pilot Maj. Paul Gucwa, from VX-23, flies an F-35B during testing aboard the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales (R09) in the Atlantic Ocean. (Dane Wiedmann)

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) transits the Philippine Sea. (MC2 Caroline H. Lui)

Lt. j.g. Tiffany Christopherkisses her son goodbye as USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) departs Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment. (MC2 Keith Nowak)

GSM3 Shamarie Merolus, left, and GSM3 Cindy Perez Lopez inspect a fuel sample aboard USS Shoup (DDG 86) during a replenishment with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) in the Philippine Sea. (MC1 Donavan K. Patubo)

AO2 Brian Perales repairs equipment on an F/A-18E Super Hornet from VFA-105 aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Atlantic Ocean. (MC3 Kalvin Kes)

Sailors USS Carney (DDG 64) stand watch in the ship's combat information center during an operation to defeat a combination of Houthi missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles in the Red Sea. (MC2 Aaron Lau)

USS Carney (DDG 64) fires a Standard Missile (SM) 2 to defeat a combination of Houthi missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles in the Red Sea. (MC2 Aaron Lau)

USS Dewey (DDG 105) receive supplies during a replenishment with USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) in the South China Sea. (MC1 Greg Johnson)

USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) transits the Pacific Ocean. (MC2 Evan Diaz)

USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) is commissioned at Naval Submarine Base New London. (U.S. Navy photo by John Narewski)

Lt. Sean Greiner launches an F/A-18E Super Hornet from VFA-105 aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Atlantic Ocean. (MC3 Janae Chambers)

The honor guard parades state flags during a pass in review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois. (MC2 Christopher M. O'Grady)

A Sailor aboard USS Bataan (LHD 5) an MV-22B Osprey from VMM-162 to land on the ship's flight deck during flight operations in the Arabian Gulf. (MC3 Riley Gasdia)

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) transits the Strait of Gibraltar. (MC2 Merissa Daley)

CNO Adm. Lisa Franchetti delivers remarks after being sworn in as the 33rd chief of naval operations during a ceremony at the Pentagon. (MCC Amanda R. Gray)

Adm. Franchetti Confirmed as CNO CNO Adm. Lisa Franchetti delivers remarks after being sworn in as the 33rd chief of naval operations during a ceremony at the Pentagon. (MCC Amanda R. Gray)

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales (R 09), front, and the French navy supply ship BRF Jacques Chevallier (A 725) transit the Atlantic Ocean with USS George Washington (CVN 73). (MC2 Nicholas Russell)

A mammal trainer with Navy's Marine Mammal Program demonstrates techniques with a bottlenose dolphin during Fleet Week San Diego. (Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

Sailors conduct search and rescue training in the Pacific Ocean. (MC2 Leon Vonguyen)

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) transits the Suez Canal. (MC2 Keith Nowak)

BMCS Cameron MacKay directs a helicopter during a vertical replenishment aboard USS Sterett (DDG 104) in the Pacific Ocean. (MC1 Charles J. Scudella III)

ABH3 Keith Williams stands by on the flight deck aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during flight operations in the Philippine Sea. (MC3 Jordan Brown)

HSC-9 conducts search and rescue training in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. (MC2 Jackson Adkins)

Lt. Trey Ketchum checks a local patient's eyes during a Pacific Partnership 2024 community health engagement in Honiara, Solomon Islands. (MC2 Celia Martin)

USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) transit the Philippine Sea. (MC1 Ryre Arciaga)

Sailors aboard USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) take a moment to give thanks after their Thanksgiving dinner while operating in the Mediterranean Sea. (MC1 Zac Shea)

HM2 Roel Segarra examines the leg of a Marshallese patient during a Pacific Partnership 2024 physical therapy clinic in Majuro, Marshall Islands. (MC2 Celia Martin)

USS Mason (DDG 87), front, is underway with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Akebono (DD 108) in the Gulf of Aden. (MC3 Samantha Alaman)

An Ohio-class submarine transits the Suez Canal. (MC1 Jonathan Word)

NC1 Ashley Williams stacks mail aboard USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) during a replenishment in the Arabian Gulf. (MC2 Keith Nowak)

Cmdr. Gale Goodlow carries a patient following surgery at Pohnpei State Hospital during Pacific Partnership 2024. (MC1 Jacob I. Allison)

The Fleet Activities Sasebo annual Christmas in the Park event. (MC2 Quinton A. Lee)

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (Dec. 7, 2023) Aviation boatswain's mates respond to a simulated fire on the flight deck during a mass casualty drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), Dec. 7, 2023. Wasp is at Naval Station Norfolk participating in Amphibious Squadron/Marine Expeditionary Unit Integration (PMINT) during Integrated Phase inspections and assessments in preparation for a scheduled future deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Keresea Illenye)

An F/A-18E/F Super Hornet from VFA-103 performs a touch and go aboard USS George Washington (CVN 73)during flight operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (MC3 August Clawson)

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 12, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Reyvin Olaes, from Cavite, Philippines, signals to Sailors aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) as they remove chocks and chains from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the "Wildcards" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 12, 2023. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of USS Boxer (LHD 4), Somerset, and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard foldes the American flag during a burial for Medal of Honor recipient Seaman 1st Class James Richard Ward at Arlington National Cemetery. (MC2 Ellen E. Sharkey)