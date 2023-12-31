Slovenia takes up non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council

SLOVENIA, December 31 - "Membership of the Security Council is a great opportunity for our country, but it also comes with responsibilities. Despite the interconnected and interdependent nature of the global community, the current world situation is challenging and complex, which is also reflected in the work of the Security Council. We will therefore make a special effort to be a bulwark of peace, prosperity and security. We must do more to uphold these universal values and translate our commitments into concrete action. We owe this to future generations. Election to the Security Council has shown that Slovenia’s diplomatic service can and does deliver. We have convinced with our ambition, openness, constructive approach and clear understanding that we are a reliable and trustworthy partner for everyone. This is our basic guiding principle. At the same time, we will look for ways to bridge the gaps in the Security Council and for opportunities to pursue thematic priorities. We are well prepared and highly motivated, and we would like to leave our mark," said Tanja Fajon, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, at the start of her mandate. During its two-year term, Slovenia will be an active member of the Security Council and will try to live up to the expectations of the UN members, which elected it with such an overwhelming majority, through its ideas, proposals and best practices.

On the occasion of this important milestone, Prime Minister Dr Robert Golob points out that Slovenia’s term in the Security Council begins at a time of major turmoil and challenges in the international community, which makes its role as a non-permanent member all the more important: "In the face of growing crises and challenges for the international community, it is in September 2024, when we will hold the presidency of the UNSC, that we will have an opportunity for the future of With the accession to the Security Council, a special website has been launched, which will be the central website, providing up-to-date information on current developments in the Security Council and on Slovenia's activities and initiatives in this UN body.

Slovenia's two-year membership of the world's most important collective security body is a key foreign policy project of the Slovenian Government. Slovenia will use this membership to raise its profile in the world, which will be underpinned by principled policies, democratic attitudes, clear positions, dialogue and cooperation. During its Security Council membership, Slovenia will focus on four thematic priorities: conflict prevention; protection of populations in armed conflict; women, peace and security; and climate, peace and security.

In the face of the highest number of armed conflicts since the Second World War, Slovenia, as an active member, will work to strengthen preventive diplomacy and warn against gross and systematic violations of human rights that could lead to the outbreak of new conflicts. Recognising that civilians are the most frequent victims of armed conflicts, Slovenia will also call for the full respect and implementation of international humanitarian law, with an emphasis on the protection of water resources and water infrastructure. It will also support the work of humanitarian organisations on the one hand and international courts or tribunals to prosecute those responsible on the other.

Women also have a central and important role to play in peacebuilding. Without women, lasting peace cannot be achieved. Slovenia will therefore emphasise the positive role of women as active participants in political and security processes and advocate the full, equal and comprehensive involvement of women in conflict prevention and resolution processes. Slovenia will seek ways to make the Security Council more effective in responding to and ensuring accountability for conflict-related sexual violence.

Climate change, environmental degradation, food security and water security are also high on Slovenia's list of substantive priorities in the Security Council, where it will advocate for the systematic integration of climate change issues into the Security Council's peacebuilding and conflict prevention activities.

There are currently more than 50 items on the Security Council agenda, both thematic and geographical. Slovenia will actively participate in all agenda items, paying special attention to geographical issues, such as events in the Middle East, the Western Balkans, Ukraine, and the Mediterranean. It is the situation in the neighbourhood and the surrounding regions that has the greatest impact on stability in the region and beyond. The same is true of the situation in Africa.

In addition to Slovenia, the following countries were elected last June as non-permanent members of the Security Council for the 2024–2025 term: Algeria, Guyana, the Republic of Korea and Sierra Leone. Slovenia was first elected to the Security Council in 1997 for the 1998–1999 term.