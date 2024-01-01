Global Telecom Managed Services Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 85.5 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America has consistently dominated the telecom managed services market due to a highly developed telecommunications industry with a massive subscriber base, which fuels the demand for managed services.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the market for telecom managed services was expected to be valued at US$ 22.9 billion. The market is projected to be valued at US$ 25.5 billion by the end of 2024. The global telecom managed service market is anticipated to grow at a 12.90% CAGR throughout the forecast period, reaching a valuation of US$ 85.5 billion by 2034.



Key Takeaways from the Market Analysis

The market for telecom managed services expanded at a 10.60% CAGR throughout the historical period.

expanded at a CAGR throughout the historical period. Throughout the projected period, the telecom managed services market in the United States is expected to expand at a rate of 10.70% CAGR.

CAGR. Japan market for telecom managed services is expected to develop at a 12.30% CAGR between 2024 and 2034 .

CAGR between and . Telecom managed services will rise at a 14.10% CAGR in Germany over the course of the projected period.

CAGR in Germany over the course of the projected period. From 2024 to 2034 , the telecom managed services market in China is anticipated to accelerate at a 13.40% CAGR.

to , the telecom managed services market in China is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR. Over the course of the projected period, the telecom managed services market in Australia ought to expand at a rate of 16.40% CAGR.

CAGR. By 2024 , the cloud segment is estimated to account for a substantial portion of the market, with a projected 55% share.

, the cloud segment is estimated to account for a substantial portion of the market, with a projected share. The large enterprise segment is expected to have a 68% market share by 2024.

“The telecom managed services market is seeing enormous development prospects due to the demand for flexible and scalable communication solutions. This demand is driven by the global movement towards remote work and the growing adoption of 5G,” opines Sudip Saha, managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Cloud computing, automation, and artificial intelligence are some of the developing technologies that startups in the telecom managed services space are using to innovate. Their primary focus is on offering adaptable and expandable solutions that meet the changing requirements of enterprises, particularly in light of the increasing prevalence of remote work and the necessity for effective communication infrastructure. These firms place an emphasis on agility, cost-effectiveness, and customization, contributing to the global dynamic growth of the telecom managed services market.

As technology advances, well-known players in the telecom managed services market are adjusting by adopting 5G, investing in advanced technology, and incorporating automation and artificial intelligence into their service offerings. Their primary objective is to offer all-inclusive, comprehensive services that guarantee the dependability and safety of communication networks. These companies also frequently enter into strategic alliances and acquisitions to broaden their service offerings, increase their global presence, and maintain their competitiveness in a market that is changing quickly.

Key Developments

On December 6, 2023, Verizon Business and Nokia will make their final stop on the 2023 5G Innovation Sessions tour in Dallas, showcasing the power of 5G. The event will bring together partners, industry leaders, and experts to exchange insightful stories and provide a close-up look at the newest product developments that are revolutionizing the public and corporate sectors. They are encouraging cooperation and a wider range of perspectives through their 5G Innovation workshops in order to support the partners in solving problems and achieving their business objectives.

In 2023, AT&T declared that it had finished its public-private fiber project in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, little over a year after launching the first users on the new network. By bringing AT&T Fiber to almost 20,000 customer locations in unincorporated areas of the county, the $39 million initiative is now assisting in bridging the digital gap in the region.

Key Companies Profiled:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Acuity Technologies

Verizon Communications Inc.

AT&T Inc.

NTT DATA

Comarch SA

Nokia

Fujitsu Ltd

Segmentation Analysis of the Telecom Managed Service Market:

By Service Type:

Managed Data Centre Services

Managed Security Services

Managed Network Services

Managed Mobility Services

Others



By Deployment:

On premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



