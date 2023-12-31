PHILIPPINES, December 31 - Press Release

December 30, 2023 Legarda urges Filipinos to use Rizal's ideals as a foundation for own In commemoration of Rizal Day today, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda reminded Filipinos to harken back to the ideals of Dr. Jose Rizal and use them as inspiration to become better citizens. "Despite Dr. Jose Rizal being martyred 127 years ago, his ideals remain timeless, and we should use that as a springboard to foster our love for our nation and become model citizens," said Legarda. "The real way to give homage to one of our foremost heroes is to build upon the foundations that he laid when this archipelago was striving to find its identity -- and build upon it for a better understanding of today," she added. One of the ways Filipinos can look inward, according to Legarda, is the uninterrupted pursuit of knowledge to help solve current issues such as human-driven climate change. According to numerous studies and reports, the Philippines is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world in terms of bearing the brunt of climate change's negative impacts. Building upon that knowledge, according to Legarda, can help the next generations live a more fruitful and decent life. "The world is at a crossroads; we must strive to achieve within ourselves change for the environment because it is not going to adjust for us," asserted Legarda. "We have so many channels today to help spread the message. We must join the legions of people using social media to push and press tackling hot-button issues so that discourse remains alive in a democratic country such as ours." Legarda also reiterated her call that many more should remain proactive in preserving Filipino heritage. "Dr. Rizal was very much ahead of society, as he understood the importance of taking pride in our heritage, as we can use it to go back to our roots and then go from there," the four-term senator asserted. "He recognized the beauty of the country and its people, including the exceptional artistry and craftsmanship of Philippine textiles," the senator furthered. Recently, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inducted the Aklan Piña handloom weaving into its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity. Legarda reminded the citizens of the enduring relevance of Rizal's ideals in shaping our nation's destiny, uniting us in our shared pursuit of progress and prosperity.