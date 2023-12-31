PHILIPPINES, December 31 - Press Release

December 31, 2023 Gatchalian: 2024 budget assures funding for ALS, learners with disabilities The 2024 national budget assures funding for the implementation of Alternative Learning System (ALS) programs and learning resources for learners with disabilities, Senator Win Gatchalian said. Under the signed 2024 General Appropriations Act (Republic Act No.11975), at least P632.48 million is allotted under the Flexible Learning Options for the implementation of ALS programs, provision of transportation and teaching aid allowances to ALS teachers and Department of Education (DepEd)-engaged community ALS implementers, and the provision of ALS learning resources. Gatchalian's original proposed amount for ALS was P562 million. Under the DepEd's fund for Basic Education Facilities, P56 million is allotted for the construction of ALS community learning centers (CLC). The Alternative Learning System Act (Republic Act No.11510), which Gatchalian authored and sponsored, mandates the DepEd and local government units (LGUs) to provide at least one CLC in every city and municipality to facilitate the implementation of the ALS K to 12 Basic Education Curriculum and other ALS programs. The law institutionalized the ALS to provide a second chance to education for out-of-school children in special cases and adult learners, including indigenous peoples. The amount of P100 million is also allotted under textbooks and other instructional materials for learners with disabilities enrolled in the formal school system and ALS. This allocation also covers personal safety lessons for learners with disabilities, as well as electronic and online learning materials. According to Gatchalian, the provision of learning resources for learners with disabilities is consistent with the implementation of Republic Act No. 11650, also known as Instituting a Policy of Inclusion and Services for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education Act, which he also co-authored and sponsored. The law mandates public and private schools to ensure equitable access to quality education for every learner with disability. "Sa ilalim ng 2024 national budget, hindi natin kinalimutan ang ating mga mag-aaral na higit na nangangailangan ng ating tulong, kabilang ang mga mga mag-aaral natin sa ALS at mag-aaral na may kapansanan. Patuloy nating titiyaking pagdating sa abot-kaya at dekalidad na edukasyon, hindi sila mapag-iiwanan," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Gatchalian: Pondo para sa ALS, learners with disabilities tiniyak sa ilalim ng 2024 budget Naglaan ang 2024 national budget ng pondo para sa pagpapatupad ng mga programa para sa Alternative Learning System (ALS) at sa mga learning resources ng mga learners with disabilities, ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian. Sa ilalim ng 2024 General Appropriations Act (Republic Act No.11975), P632.48 milyon mula sa Flexible Learning Options ang inilaan para sa pagpapatupad ng mga programa ng ALS, mga ALS learning resources, at pagbibigay ng transportation at teaching aid allowances sa mga ALS teachers at sa mga community ALS implementers na katuwang ng Department of Education (DepEd). Unang nagpanukala si Gatchalian ng P562 milyon na pondo para sa ALS. May P56 milyon naman mula sa pondo ng DepEd para sa Basic Education Facilities ang inilaan para sa pagpapatayo ng ALS community learning centers (CLC). Mandato ng DepEd at mga local government units sa ilalim ng Alternative Learning System Act (Republic Act No.11510) ang pagkakaroon ng hindi bababa sa isang CLC sa bawat lungsod at munisipalidad para sa pagpapatupad ng ALS K to 12 Basic Education Curriculum at iba pang programa ng ALS. Institusyunal na ang batas sa ALS na inakda ni Gatchalian para mabigyan ng pangalawang pagkakataon ang mga out-of-school children in special cases at nakatatandang mga mag-aaral, kabilang ang mga indigenous peoples. Naglaan naman ng P100 milyon para sa mga textbooks at iba pang instructional materials para sa mga learners with disabilities na bahagi ng pormal na sistema ng edukasyon at ng ALS. Bahagi ng pondong ito ang pagsasagawa ng mga personal safety lessons para sa mga learners with disabilities, kabilang ang mga electronic at online learning materials. Ayon kay Gatchalian, ang paglalaan ng pondo para sa mga learners with disabilities ay angkop sa pagpapatupad ng Republic Act No. 11650 o ang Instituting a Policy of Inclusion and Services for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education Act na kanyang isinulong. Mandato ng naturang batas na tiyaking hindi mapagkakaitan ng dekalidad na edukasyon ang mga mag-aaral na may kapansanan. "Sa ilalim ng 2024 national budget, hindi natin kinalimutan ang ating mga mag-aaral na higit na nangangailangan ng ating tulong, kabilang ang mga mga mag-aaral natin sa ALS at mag-aaral na may kapansanan. Patuloy nating titiyaking pagdating sa abot-kaya at dekalidad na edukasyon, hindi sila mapag-iiwanan," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education.