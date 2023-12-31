【Expand international markets】MGTO launches free ticket offer of direct bus service from Hong Kong International Airport to Macao from 1 January

MACAU, December 31 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will launch the free ticket offer of the direct bus service from Hong Kong International Airport to Macao starting on 1 January 2024, to encourage international and Taiwan region visitors in Hong Kong to extend their trip to Macao. The offer is set to spur twin-destination tourism to Hong Kong and Macao while tapping a more diverse range of international visitor markets.

Boost twin-destination travel to Hong Kong and Macao

To energize international and Taiwan visitors’ intention to travel to Macao as their preferred destination, MGTO partners with the bus service operator to launch the free ticket offer of the direct bus service to Macao starting from 1 January 2024 for international and Taiwan visitors upon their arrival at Hong Kong International Airport.

Upon arrival at Hong Kong International Airport, eligible visitors can proceed to the direct bus service counter, present their travel documents and boarding passes, and register with the related information to obtain free bus tickets from Hong Kong International Airport to the Macao Port at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. During the period of the offer, visitors can enjoy the free bus service for unlimited times. The quota is in limited quantity and available on a first-come, first-served basis while it lasts.

Enquire the bus service operator for details

Visitors can enquire the bus service operator about the details, terms and conditions of the free ticket offer and the reservation service. For enquiry, please visit the website: www.macauhkairportbus.com, or contact the operator by Tel: (853) 6567 0900 (Macao) and (852) 3193 9188 (Hong Kong), or by email: cs@macauhkairportbus.com.

Promote the offer for destination marketing

MGTO and the bus service operator will roll out a range of online and offline promotions for the free ticket offer including on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Line and Kakao. Along with the array of upcoming events in Macao, more international visitors are expected to come and spend the festive holidays in Macao for an experience of the city’s latest elements and facilities in “tourism +”. The efforts are made to expand visitors’ length of stay and spending in Macao as part of the dedication to destination marketing.