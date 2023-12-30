Submit Release
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year

AZERBAIJAN, December 31 - 31 December 2023, 00:01

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of 31 December – the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year.

The post says: "Dear sisters and brothers! I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the upcoming New Year! Let Azerbaijanis of the world always be united by the brightest and most pleasant feelings towards our Motherland, and pride in the successes, achievements and victories of our country. I ask the Almighty God to grant each of you robust health, long life and happiness, and our Motherland peace, prosperity and tranquility no.

With deep respect and love,

Your MEHRIBAN."

