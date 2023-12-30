Early Morning Fire Claims One Life in Braintree 

BRAINTREE — A house fire on Hobart Avenue claimed the life of an older adult this morning, said Braintree Fire Chief James O’Brien, Braintree Police Chief Tim Cohoon, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

“On behalf of the Braintree Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Chief O’Brien. “I also want to point out that we found no working smoke alarms at the scene. Please, take a moment today to be sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home. Don’t start the new year without them.”

A passerby reported the fire just after 4:00 this morning. The Braintree Fire Department responded to find heavy smoke on arrival and immediately began suppression efforts. They located one person, an older adult, inside. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The fire spread rapidly and caused major damage to the home but firefighters were able to contain it to the building of origin. A second alarm was struck shortly after arrival and firefighters battled the blaze for almost an hour before bringing it under control.

The fire is being investigated by the Braintree Fire Department, Braintree Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Norfolk District Attorney. They are assisted by the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit. While the exact cause has not been determined, the potential factors are all accidental and the fire is not considered suspicious.

“Smoke alarms save lives, but only if they’re up to date and working properly,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Test them every month, replace the batteries twice a year, and replace the alarm after 10 years. If you’re purchasing a new one, select a photoelectric alarm from a well-known national brand. It should have a sealed, long-life battery and a hush feature to reduce the chance that it will be disabled.”

The fire departments of Quincy, Boston, Abington, Randolph, and Weymouth provided mutual aid. The Boston Sparks Association A-10 canteen supported firefighters at the scene.

###