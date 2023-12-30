Georgia: contest of one-minute films on health impact of air pollution and risk management

The Georgian National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health, as part of an EU-supported project, invites all residents of Georgia over the age of 18 to participate in a one-minute film contest.

The purpose of the contest is to raise public awareness about the health, climate and environmental impacts of air pollution, and how to prevent, prepare for and address problems resulting from air pollution.

The competition offers two prizes: €2,000 for 1st place and €1,000 for 2nd place. The winning films will also be used by the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health to raise awareness.

Contestants should submit a one-minute animated and/or produced film that has not been released elsewhere. The subject matter can be documentary, fictional, or hybrid.

The film must be in Georgian with subtitles.

The author must own the copyright to the film, all materials used in it, including music.

The deadline for application is 31 January 2024.

