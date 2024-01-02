How Sparkle IQ Uses AI to Help Customers Buy Diamonds like Experts

Make your engagement ring purchase a true expert move

Sparkle IQ is the first system that lets customers compare diamonds from different brands, based on the 4Cs and certification.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparkle IQ, is an innovative AI-free online system that provides independent and impartial diamond quality analysis, announced today its official launch. Sparkle IQ is the first system that allows customers to compare diamonds from different brands, based on the 4Cs (carat, color, cut, and clarity) and certification, without relying on the seller's opinion or expertise.

Buying a quality diamond is a big challenge for most customers, especially now with the increase in sales of Lab Grown Diamonds, as they have to consider many factors that affect the quality and value of the diamond. The 4Cs are the universal standard for assessing the quality of any diamond, but they are not enough to make a smart decision. The certification, which is the document that verifies the 4Cs of a diamond, is also crucial, as different grading labs have different standards and methods. The certification ensures that the diamond meets the highest standards of quality and authenticity, and allows the customer to check if the price of the diamond is fair. Think about it like a diamond passport. Furthermore, the price of a diamond depends on the supply and demand of the market, which can vary significantly among different brands and sellers.

Most online stores offer thousands of Earth and Lab Grown diamonds, but they don't help the customer make an informed decision, as they only show the diamonds from their own brand and they have a vested interest in selling them. Sparkle IQ is different, as it gives the customer the power and the confidence to choose the best quality diamond for their budget, from their favorite brands, and buy directly from the seller," said Rita Bouvier, the founder and CEO of Sparkle IQ.

Sparkle IQ works in four simple steps:

• The customer selects the diamonds they want to compare from different brands, using the online store system to design their own engagement ring and enter the information about the 4Cs and certification into the Sparkle IQ system. No login or email is required.

• The Sparkle IQ system analyzes the quality of each diamond based on the 4Cs and certification, using a proprietary algorithm that considers the reliability and consistency of the grading lab. The system also provides a Quality Score and personalized analytics with diamond shape recommendations based on the color and clarity of the selection.

• The customer can view the results of the analysis and compare the diamonds on the Sparkle IQ website, where they can also learn more about the 4Cs and certification in a simple way. The analyses are automatically saved until the customer finds the perfect diamond quality for their budget.

• The customer can also contact Sparkle IQ directly and inform the budget and three preferred jewelry brands and receive a recommendation of the three best diamonds for their budget. In this step, the diamond certificate plot is analyzed in detail by our experts, to identify the types and locations of the inclusions. The customer receives a recommendation with a link to buy directly from the seller of their choice.

