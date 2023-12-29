Link to Growth: investment opportunities leading up to the Lunar New Year

VIETNAM, December 29 - HÀ NỘI — On the night of December 28, in Phủ Lý City, Hà Nam Province, the Hanoi Promotion Agency (HPA) orchestrated the grand opening of an exhibition space.

This space is a part of the Link to Growth events, and serves to spotlight and introduce the vast potential and opportunities for collaboration between Ha Noi, Ha Nam, and the provinces nestled within the pivotal economic hub of Northern Vietnam.

Comprising 80 booths, the exhibition space is a dynamic showcase of achievements, potential, and the investment landscape. It not only exhibits and promotes the distinctive strengths, iconic products, and unique characteristics of Hà Nội City and Hà Nam Province, and the provinces in the key economic region of Northern Việt Nam, but also draws the active participation of businesses from across the nation. Participants hail from provinces and cities such as Hưng Yên, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Vĩnh Phúc, Sơn La, Quảng Ninh, Yên Bái, and Phú Yên.

Visitors and locals alike have the opportunity to explore and acquire signature products of Hà Nội. These include exquisite handmade crafts from the Bát Tràng ceramic village, Hà Thái lacquerware, embroidered artworks, and wooden handicrafts from Thường Tín, as well as jewellery crafted from buffalo horns in Thụy Ứng.

Furthermore, attendees can delve into the rich culture and alluring tourist destinations of Hà Nội, discover new tourism products, and partake in unique travel experiences thanks to informative booths dedicated to the promotion of tourism products.

Bùi Duy Quang, Deputy Director of the HPA, emphasised that the exhibition space's purpose is to catalyse collaborative efforts, fostering investment, trade, and tourism ties between Hà Nội and the provinces in the key economic region of Northern Việt Nam at large, with a special focus on Hà Nam province.

HPA, in collaboration with the Department of Industry and Trade of Vĩnh Phúc province, also organised the “Link to Growth” in Vĩnh Phúc Province. Beyond being a mere showcase and shopping extravaganza, the program also created a visually stunning exhibition space, bearing the distinctive mark of the capital.

The event venue, situated in the heart of Hồ Chí Minh Square, spans nearly 2,500 square metres with 80 booths. Tourists and local residents can indulge in shopping and savouring distinctive products, as well as immerse themselves in cultural exploration and discover the tourist attractions and alluring travel products of Hà Nội.

In this space, Vĩnh Phúc province boasts 25 booths showcasing signature and exemplary products, including 3 to 5-star OCOP (One Commune, One Product) branded items. These products hail from businesses and manufacturing facilities in various districts of the province, ranging from glutinous rice milk, VietGAP-certified fruits and vegetables, Tam Đảo bottle gourds, Tam Dương pineapples, Lập Thạch catfish, Vĩnh Thịnh cow's milk, Tiên Lữ roasted rice cakes, golden flower tea, turmeric powder, Tam Đảo honey, to cordyceps militaris fungus, and more.

Driven by the spirit of "Ha Noi for the nation, and the nation together," the Link to Grow programme aims to enhance collaborative activities, promote investment, trade, and tourism. It seeks to introduce the potential and strengths while promoting the image of Hà Nội and the provinces in the key economic region of Northern Việt Nam. The initiative supports businesses in promoting their products, showcasing connections, seeking opportunities for business collaboration, stimulating domestic consumer demand, increasing the overall retail of goods and services, and stabilising the market.

These events, taking place towards the end of the year and approaching the Tet holiday in 2024, hold significant practical significance. It plays a vital role in fostering cooperation, promoting investment, trade, tourism, and agriculture between Hà Nội and the provinces in the key economic region of Northern Việt Nam, as well as some other provinces and cities across the country. – VNS