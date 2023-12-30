Several automobile manufacturers recall vehicles in 2023

VIETNAM, December 30 - HÀ NỘI — Several car manufacturers in the Việt Nam market have issued recalls to address various issues in their vehicles in 2023.

Hyundai recalls 17,670 Santa Fe vehicles

Hyundai initiated a recall in February 2023, involving 17,670 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles produced between January 30, 2021, and October 15, 2022. The recall was due to an error related to the front seat belt tensioner. In certain collision scenarios, the airbag detonator could activate, causing an increase in pressure in the front seat belt tensioner's air generator. This pressure overload could lead to bursting components, potentially endangering the occupants. The recall was expected to continue until February 1, 2033, for imported vehicles and January 10, 2033, for domestically assembled vehicles.

Ford recalls 3,223 Everest and Explorer vehicles

In September 2023, Ford announced a recall for the 2021-2023 Ford Everest and 2018-2023 Explorer models, affecting a total of 3,223 vehicles. The recall included 1,256 Everest vehicles manufactured between November 24, 2021, and February 3, 2023, which were equipped with faulty engine control module software. This software issue could limit the charging current to the battery, resulting in unintended battery drain and insufficient voltage to restart the vehicle. Additionally, 1,967 Explorer vehicles were recalled due to an error with the 360-degree camera display screen. Ford dealers offered free repairs for the affected vehicles, with the recall starting on August 31 for Everest vehicles and September 5 for Explorer vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz recalls nearly 3,000 vehicles

Mercedes-Benz issued two recall orders in December, affecting a total of 2,909 vehicles. The first recall involved 2,258 vehicles with faulty fuel pump systems, including models such as C200, E180, E200, E300, GLC200, S450, Maybach GLS 480 4MATIC, AMG GT 53, GLS 450 4Matic, and V250. These vehicles were produced between August 2021 and September 2022, with 1,800 of them already delivered to customers. The second recall involved 651 Mercedes-Benz GLC (X254) cars manufactured in Việt Nam between November 2022 and May 2023, with 517 vehicles already delivered. The recall was related to an error with the tow hook thread hole.

Audi recalls 445 Q2, A6, A7 cars

Audi conducted a significant recall in August, involving 445 vehicles. The recall included 197 Audi Q2 vehicles manufactured from January 1, 2012, to December 31, 2021, with plastic side panels (decorative panel on the outside of the C-pillar) that could partially detach. In some cases, these panels could fall off while the vehicle was in motion, posing a danger to vehicles behind. Audi Việt Nam also conducted a parallel recall for 248 Audi A6 and Audi A7 units produced between January 1, 2020, and December 14, 2022, due to issues related to fuel sensors. The affected vehicles were inspected and repaired free of charge within approximately two hours.

These are just a few notable car recalls that occurred in the Việt Nam market in 2023. It's important to note that recalls aim to address potential safety or performance issues and ensure the well-being of the customers. — VNS