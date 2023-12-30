Submit Release
News Search

There were 486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,750 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks / Grand Larceny and Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

               

CASE#: 23A2007395 

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                               

STATION: St Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 

 

DATE/TIME: December 22, 2023 / 1728 hours  

LOCATION: 65 West Berkshire Road, Enosburg 

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny and Unlawful Mischief 

 

ACCUSED: Travis Barber                                                                         

AGE: 44 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT 

 

VICTIM: Ray Kittell 

AGE: 64 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 22, 2023, at 1728 hours the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a theft of an antique sign from 65 West Berkshire Road in Enosburg. The victim stated that his antique "Flying A Service" sign was stolen off the side of his building. The victim advised me that the sign had been in his family for over 30 years. I recommended that the victim post about the stolen sign on social media. 

 

I was later advised that the sign had been located at an antique store in New Hampshire. I contacted the owner of that store who advised me that Travis Barbour, Age 44 of Enosburg, had sold him the sign. The antique store owner returned the sign to the victim. The sign had sustained damag when removed from the side of the building.  

 

On December 29, 2023, at 2245 hours, Travis Barbour was located at his residence in Newark. He was arrested on an unrelated arrest warrant. Barbour was issued a citation for Grand Larceny and Unlawful Mischief.  

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE: January 30, 2024                  

COURT: Franklin Criminal  

LODGED – LOCATION:     

BAIL: 

MUG SHOT: Y 


Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993


You just read:

St Albans Barracks / Grand Larceny and Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more