St Albans Barracks / Grand Larceny and Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2007395

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: December 22, 2023 / 1728 hours

LOCATION: 65 West Berkshire Road, Enosburg

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny and Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Travis Barber

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT

VICTIM: Ray Kittell

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 22, 2023, at 1728 hours the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a theft of an antique sign from 65 West Berkshire Road in Enosburg. The victim stated that his antique "Flying A Service" sign was stolen off the side of his building. The victim advised me that the sign had been in his family for over 30 years. I recommended that the victim post about the stolen sign on social media.

I was later advised that the sign had been located at an antique store in New Hampshire. I contacted the owner of that store who advised me that Travis Barbour, Age 44 of Enosburg, had sold him the sign. The antique store owner returned the sign to the victim. The sign had sustained damag when removed from the side of the building.

On December 29, 2023, at 2245 hours, Travis Barbour was located at his residence in Newark. He was arrested on an unrelated arrest warrant. Barbour was issued a citation for Grand Larceny and Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: January 30, 2024

COURT: Franklin Criminal

LODGED – LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y



