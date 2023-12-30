PSD News Release – Task Force makes third large seizure of illegal fireworks

DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

December 29, 2023

Task Force makes third large seizure of illegal fireworks

HONOLULU – The Illegal Fireworks Task Force seized an additional 17.5 tons (about 35,000 pounds) of illegal fireworks today during a routine tariff inspection of a shipping container transiting from the U.S. mainland to Hawai‘i.

This is the third shipping container within the last two weeks discovered during routine tariff inspections to have contained illegal fireworks.

Illegal Fireworks Task Force Officers have detained the container and will complete the seizure of the fireworks upon the execution of a search warrant. The contents of today’s shipping container were falsely declared as other items. Moreover, the fireworks were likely destined for the black market on a neighbor island. To date, the task force has seized nearly 105,000 pounds of illegal fireworks since its inception about five months ago.

“The Illegal Fireworks Task Force’s objective is to prevent the introduction of illegal fireworks into our communities. We expect additional seizures of illegal fireworks to be imminent,” said Department of Law Enforcement Director Jordan Lowe.

