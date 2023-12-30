PSD News Release – 36 Department of Public Safety employees recognized at Service Awards Cere

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

December 29, 2023

36 Department of Public Safety employees recognized at Service Awards Ceremony

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety (PSD) hosted its Service Awards Ceremony at Washington Place today, recognizing 36 employees for their dedicated and loyal service to the people of Hawai‘i, spanning 10, 20 and 30 years.

“It is an absolute honor to recognize and work with such an inspiring and dedicated group of professionals,” said Public Safety Director Tommy Johnson. “Their commitment and sacrifices have not gone unnoticed, nor unappreciated.”

Employees honored today have reached notable 10, 20 and 30-year milestone anniversaries of their unwavering commitment to public service via the Sheriff Division, Narcotics Enforcement Division, Hawai‘i Paroling Authority, Crime Victims Compensation Commission, Human Resources Office, Fiscal Office, Mainland Branch, Administrative Services Office, Correctional Industries, Corrections Program Services Division and Inspections and Investigations Office.

Eight of the 36 recipients were able to attend in person, resulting in an intimate awards ceremony on the serene grounds of Washington Place.

This is the last service award ceremony under the public safety department. Effective Jan. 1, 2024, the PSD will come to an end. The Department of Public Safety will be renamed the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR), and law enforcement functions will be transferred to the newly created Department of Law Enforcement (DLE).

“With this upcoming change from the PSD to the DCR, we usher in a new era (He Au Hou) for the department, our employees, and those in our custody and care. We are shifting from what some may see as a punitive incarceration model to one that is refocused on providing evidence-based, holistic, and when appropriate, cultural programs designed to meet the needs of justice involved-persons in our custody. This includes wraparound reentry services designed to help ensure better outcomes and safer communities,” Johnson said.

