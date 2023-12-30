Wagonhound Rest Area on I-80 to temporarily close for repairs

LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Wagonhound Rest Area west of Laramie near mile marker 267 on Interstate 80 will be temporarily closed on Tuesday, January 2nd due to water line repairs.

The closure will begin in the morning on Tuesday. Contractors will be performing repairs throughout the day. The closure is anticipated to only last one day.

Facilities will be closed to the public, while parking will remain available.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Andrea Staley at 307-745-2142