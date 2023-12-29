Gov. Pritzker Celebrates 2023 Executive and Legislative Achievements

ILLINOIS, December 29 - Accomplishments include historic investments in education from cradle to career, economic development, and efforts to fight poverty





CHICAGO - Throughout 2023, Governor JB Pritzker's administration delivered historic and transformative investments in early childhood education and care, K-12 schools, higher education, workforce and economic development, and efforts to fight violence and poverty.





"Since day one of my administration, my priority has been making Illinois the best state in the nation for families," said Governor JB Pritzker. "That includes transformative education investments that will support Illinoisans from cradle to career, along with greater economic opportunities rooted in equity that give every individual the tools to succeed. My administration's executive and legislative accomplishments this year build on four years of fiscally responsible leadership that have resulted in nine credit upgrades and a bright future for our state."





2023 Executive and Legislative Accomplishments





Fiscal Responsibility

• Passed five balanced budgets that led to nine total credit upgrades since Governor Pritzker took office. This budget prioritized generational investments in early childhood education and childcare, the teacher pipeline, higher education, and efforts to fight poverty.

Economic Growth





• Named #1 state for workforce development in the Midwest and #2 in the nation for corporate investments by Site Selection Magazine.

• Secured the largest EV battery production investment in Illinois to date — and the most significant manufacturing investment in Illinois in decades — through Gotion's new Gigafactory that will create 2,600 jobs and invest $2 billion.

• Reached nearly $5 billion in private-sector company investments and created nearly 4,200 jobs through Illinois' signature economic development programs, REV Illinois and EGDE — nearly tripling private sector investments though these programs in 2022. Secured commitments to re-open the shuttered Stellantis plant and expand it.

• Distributed $156 million In Back to Business Grants (B2B) to restaurants, hotels, and arts in over 500 cities, towns and localities in 95 counties across the state.

• Announced a $1.35 million grant in partnership with the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) and Chicago Women in Trades (CWIT) to support tradeswomen-led efforts to train and support the entry of more women into infrastructure and construction careers.

• Increased the number of minority-owned cannabis dispensaries, with 66 dispensaries opened to date.





Education

Early childhood

• Strengthened Illinois' early childhood education and care field with historic investments to ensure families raising our youngest Illinoisans have access to quality home-visiting, early intervention, childcare, and preschool before reaching kindergarten.

• Launched $250 million a year Smart Start Illinois Initiative to invest in early childhood education and care services and includes:

• An additional $75 million for the Early Childhood Block Grant to put Illinois on a path to creating more than 20,000 new Pre-K spots for every child who wants one.

• 5,000+ preschool spots created this year and committed to creating 20,000 over four years.

• $130 million for nation-leading Childcare Workforce Compensation Contracts that will stabilize providers and give childcare workers a raise.

• An additional $40 million for Early Intervention programs to enhance services for families and give providers a raise.

• $5 million to expand the Illinois Department of Human Services' Home Visiting Program so more families who want it can receive this early support.

• Continued to support and grow the EC workforce through the EC-ACE program.

• Proposed a new unified state agency to house all early childhood programs and funding while providing a more equitable, integrated, and holistic system of services for young children and families.

• Allocated $1.6 million to launch the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Illinois to provide free books to children under age five.



