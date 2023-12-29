Submit Release
VSP BCI News Release 23B4008293 inmate at MVCC assaulted 3 COs with bodily fluids

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B4008293

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                            

STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland                    

CONTACT#: 802 72 9101

 

DATE/TIME: 12-27-2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center, Rutland VT

VIOLATION: 13 VSA 1028, assaulting a protected professional

 

ACCUSED: David K. Ricklefs                                              

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury VT

 

VICTIM: Vermont DOC Officers (Brett Zbras, Robert Popeleski, Michael Carlson)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12-27-2023 Incarcerated Inmate David K. Ricklefs was causing a disturbance and refusing to comply with orders given by Correctional Officers at the Marble Valley Correctional Center.  Specifically, Ricklefs was covering his cell window.  Correctional Officers attempted to remove the items covering the cell window, and Ricklefs threw a substance believed to contain bodily fluids, which struck 3 guards. 

 

Vermont State Police were assisted by Middlebury Police Department, who located Ricklefs and issued him a citation for the above offense. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2-14-2024 10 AM            

COURT: Rutland Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Not lodged for this offense.   

BAIL: Not set for this offense

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101

 

