VSP BCI News Release 23B4008293 inmate at MVCC assaulted 3 COs with bodily fluids

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4008293
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 72 9101
DATE/TIME: 12-27-2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center, Rutland VT
VIOLATION: 13 VSA 1028, assaulting a protected professional
ACCUSED: David K. Ricklefs
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury VT
VICTIM: Vermont DOC Officers (Brett Zbras, Robert Popeleski, Michael Carlson)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12-27-2023 Incarcerated Inmate David K. Ricklefs was causing a disturbance and refusing to comply with orders given by Correctional Officers at the Marble Valley Correctional Center. Specifically, Ricklefs was covering his cell window. Correctional Officers attempted to remove the items covering the cell window, and Ricklefs threw a substance believed to contain bodily fluids, which struck 3 guards.
Vermont State Police were assisted by Middlebury Police Department, who located Ricklefs and issued him a citation for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2-14-2024 10 AM
COURT: Rutland Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Not lodged for this offense.
BAIL: Not set for this offense
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – West
124 State Place Rutland VT 05701
802 773 9101