29 December 2023

Ambassador of the Türkiye Republic in Turkmenistan completes his diplomatic mission

On December 29, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Türkiye Republic to Turkmenistan Togan Oral, in connection with the completion of his diplomatic mission in our country.

During the meeting, a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for their further development were discussed. In this regard, the importance of implementing the agreements reached during the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to to the Republic of Türkiye on October 25-26, 2023, was noted.

At the end of the meeting, R.Meredov thanked the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye for his fruitful activities in developing Turkmen-Türkiýe relations and wished him success in his future work.

The Ambassador of the Türkiye Republic, in turn, expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for their support and assistance in the implementation of his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan.