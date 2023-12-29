Submit Release
Mayne Pharma to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ADELAIDE, Australia, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX: MYX) today announced that Shawn Patrick O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer of Mayne Pharma, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference as follows:

Date:  Thursday, January 11, 2024
Time:  7:30am PST / 10:30 am EST
Webcast:  Click here

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Company’s website www.maynepharma.com under Investor Relations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days.

To schedule a 1x1 meeting with the Company, please contact 1x1@jpmorgan.com.

For further information contact:

Australia:
Craig Haskins
+61 421 029 843
ir@maynepharma.com

USA:
Lisa M. Wilson
+917 543 9932
ir@maynepharma.com

Authorised for release to the ASX by the Board

About Mayne Pharma
Mayne Pharma is an ASX-listed specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialising novel pharmaceuticals, offering patients better, safe and more accessible medicines. Mayne Pharma also provides contract development and manufacturing services to clients worldwide. Mayne Pharma has a 40- year track record of innovation and success in developing new oral drug delivery systems. These technologies have been successfully commercialised in numerous products that continue to be marketed around the world. To learn more about Mayne Pharma, please visit https://www.maynepharma.com/.


