Rover Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period

SEATTLE, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) (“Rover” or the “Company”), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced the expiration of the 30-day “go-shop” period under the terms of the previously announced merger agreement. Under the merger agreement, private equity funds managed by Blackstone Inc. (“Blackstone”) have agreed to acquire Rover in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion. The “go-shop” period expired at 12:01 p.m. Pacific Time on December 29, 2023.



In accordance with the merger agreement, Rover and its representatives and advisors actively solicited alternative acquisition proposals from potential interested third parties. However, during the “go-shop” period Rover did not receive any alternative acquisition proposals from any third party.

The transaction is currently expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Rover stockholders and the expiration or termination of any applicable regulatory waiting period. Closing of the transaction is not subject to a financing condition. Upon completion of the transaction, Rover’s Class A common stock will no longer be publicly-listed and Rover will become a privately held company. The Company will continue to operate under the Rover name and brand.

This communication may contain forward-looking statements, which include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, such as statements regarding the pending acquisition of the Company by private equity funds managed by Blackstone (the “Merger”) and the expected timing of the closing of the Merger and other statements that concern the Company’s expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “aim,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “goal,” “can,” “seek,” “target” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: (i) the risk that the Merger may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all; (ii) the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the consummation of the Merger, including the receipt of required approval from the Company’s stockholders and required regulatory approval; (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement with private equity funds managed by Blackstone, including in circumstances requiring the Company to pay a termination fee; (iv) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Merger on the Company’s business relationships, operating results and business generally; (v) risks that the Merger disrupts the Company’s current plans and operations; (vi) the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with key business partners and customers, and others with whom it does business; (vii) risks related to diverting management’s or employees’ attention during the pendency of the Merger from the Company’s ongoing business operations; (viii) the amount of costs, fees, charges or expenses resulting from the Merger; (ix) potential litigation relating to the Merger; (x) uncertainty as to timing of completion of the Merger and the ability of each party to consummate the Merger; (xi) risks that the benefits of the Merger are not realized when or as expected; (xii) the risk that the price of the Company’s Class A common stock may fluctuate during the pendency of the Merger and may decline significantly if the Merger is not completed; and (xiii) other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), such as the risks and uncertainties described under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and other sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. While the list of risks and uncertainties presented here is, and the discussion of risks and uncertainties to be presented in the proxy statement on Schedule 14A that the Company will file with the SEC relating to its special meeting of stockholders will be, considered representative, no such list or discussion should be considered a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and/or similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the completion of the Merger and/or the Company’s consolidated financial condition. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

