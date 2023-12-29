Wallbridge Announces the Filing of a Final Base Shelf Prospectus and an Amended and Restated Technical Report

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX:WM, OTCQX:WLBMF) (“Wallbridge” or the “Company”) has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the “Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. As previously announced, the Shelf Prospectus will allow Wallbridge to offer from time to time over a 25-month period up to $50 million of equity, debt or certain other securities (collectively, the “Securities”). The Company currently has no plans to undertake a financing in connection with the Shelf Prospectus.



Concurrently with the filing of the Shelf Prospectus, the Company filed an amended technical report entitled “Amended and Restated: NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend Property and Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Fenelon Gold Project, Quebec, Canada” (the “Amended Technical Report”). The Amended Technical Report addresses comments raised by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) in connection with the OSC’s review of the Company’s Shelf Prospectus. The Amended Technical Report contains no material differences to the technical report filed on August 10, 2023 (the “August Report”) and there are no differences with respect to the mineral resource estimates, the preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) or the conclusions contained in the August Report.

A summary description of the changes to the Amended Technical Report include:

Deletion of certain disclosure with respect to a “Blue Sky Scenario” regarding the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend Property’s potential.



Deletion of certain appendices providing additional disclosure regarding the electrical and ventilation infrastructure of the Fenelon Gold (“Fenelon”) project.



A copy of the Amended Technical Report may be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company’s website at https://wallbridgemining.com.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects along the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend while respecting the environment and communities where it operates.

Wallbridge’s flagship project, Fenelon, is located on the highly prospective Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend Property in Québec’s Northern Abitibi region. An updated mineral resource estimate completed in January 2023 yielded significantly improved grades and additional ounces at the 100%-owned Fenelon and Martiniere projects, incorporating a combined 3.05 million ounces of indicated gold resources and 2.35 million ounces of inferred gold resources. Fenelon and Martiniere are located within an 830 square kilometre exploration land package controlled by Wallbridge. In addition, Wallbridge believes that the extensive land package is extremely prospective for the discovery of additional gold deposits.

Wallbridge has reported a positive PEA on its 100%-owned Fenelon gold Project with an estimated average annual gold production of 212,000 ounces over 12.3 years (see Wallbridge’s press release of June 26, 2023).

Wallbridge also holds a 15.9% interest in the common shares of Archer Exploration Corp. (“Archer”) as a result of the sale of the Company’s portfolio of nickel assets in Ontario and Québec in November of 2022.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Francois Chabot., Eng., the Company’s Manager of Technical Services, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

