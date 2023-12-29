Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Awarded More Than $2.4 Million

MADISON, Miss. – FEMA has approved $2,411,803.50 to reimburse the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) for emergency protective measures following the March 24-25 Severe Storms, Straight-line Winds and Tornadoes.

The storms created an immediate threat to the health and safety of the public, requiring emergency response and protective measures. These included but were not limited to:

Search and rescue teams in Sharkey County.

Fire management and suppression support in Sharkey County.

Patrol units for traffic control during debris removal in Silver City.

Patrol units for Sharkey and Monroe counties in the affected areas and at donation sites.

Mobile mortuary trailers and personnel.

Nurses and clerical staff to give the tetanus vaccine in affected areas.

All work and costs fell between March 24, and April 21, 2023. FEMA authorized a 100% federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures for a continuous 30-day period of the state’s choosing within the first 120 days of the March 24-25 tornadoes.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the eligible cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and facility restoration.

For the latest information on recovery from the March tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4697. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.