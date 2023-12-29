Silicosis: Artificial Bench Workers, Unaware of Consequences of Toxic Dust Exposure

Exposing the risks of artificial stone cutting, and seeking justice against multinational manufacturers

Silica dust at the time of cutting artificial stone is responsible for acute and chronic silicosis, destroying the lives of young men doing their best for their families.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

"The etiology of silicosis is clear, preventable, and controllable, but the onset is hidden, and the duration is long. Thus, it is difficult to diagnose it early and treat it effectively, leaving workers unaware of the consequences of dust exposure. As such, a lack of details in the work history and a slow progression of lung disease contribute to the deterioration of patients until silicosis has advanced to fibrosis" … Tian Li, School of Public Health, Tangshan, China.

What else did the authors say about Silicosis in “Early Identification, Accurate Diagnosis, and Treatment of Silicosis” published in the Canadian Respiratory Journal. Volume 2022?

1) “Crystalline silica particles are the leading cause of occupational respiratory disease and are generally considered more toxic than amorphous silica.

2) Chest X-rays (CXRs), high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT), pulmonary function tests (PFT), and health and exposure questionnaires are the major methods for the respiratory surveillance of workers exposed to RCS. However, these methods cannot detect the disease until it has significantly progressed.

3) Lung biopsy should be avoided unless necessary for another reason because surgical manipulation associates with unfavorable repercussions.

4) Tetrandrine, which has been approved to treat silicosis in China, can inhibit lung inflammation and lung fibrosis to improve pulmonary function.

5) Lung transplantation is the main modality for the treatment of end-category silicosis, and it can help patients with end-category fibrosis to live longer.”

Dr. Vigna says, “Worker’s compensation only allows for income replacement and medical care. That doesn’t do much for an injured worker who works multiple jobs and works seven days a week to support their immediate family and their extended family in Latin America. Many of the injured become short of breath on exertion or require supplemental oxygen to function and simply can’t work.”

Dr. Vigna explains, “Artificial stone has elevated silica levels when compared with natural stones. Silica dust at the time of cutting artificial stone is responsible for acute and chronic silicosis and is destroying the lives of young men doing their best for their families.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “Artificial stone is a dangerous product for those who cut, assemble, and install it. There are multiple defendants, and many of which are foreign corporations. This is complex litigation that has both a worker’s compensation prong and a product liability prong which will allow for compensation for pain and suffering and potentially punitive damages against the multinational manufacturers of artificial stone. We are investigating cases that relate to both acute and chronic silicosis. Our target are the manufacturers of artificial stone since they know the risks of manufacturing and installing artificial stone countertops.”

