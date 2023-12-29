Submit Release
Jobs Up in Most Metro Areas in November

SPRINGFIELD - Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in ten metropolitan areas and decreased in four for the year ending November 2023, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over-the-year, the unemployment rate increased in eleven metropolitan areas and decreased in three.


"Further job growth continues to expand throughout every corner of the state across a variety of industry sectors, creating new opportunities for workers," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES and its workforce partners are committed to assisting both employers and jobseekers with available resources to find the right fit for their workforce and employment needs."


The metro areas that had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Danville MSA (+3.0%, +800), the Springfield MSA (+1.5%, +1,700), and the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+1.5%, +900). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Metro were up +0.9% or +34,500. The metro areas with the largest over-the-year percentage decreases in total nonfarm jobs were the Decatur MSA (-1.4%, -700), the Rockford MSA (-1.1%, -1,600), and the Kankakee MSA (-0.7%, -300). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Government (twelve areas); Education and Health Services (ten areas); and Leisure and Hospitality (nine areas).


The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were the Lake County IL-WI Metro (+0.4 point to 3.9%), the Rockford MSA (+0.4 point to 5.2%), the Decatur MSA (+0.3 point to 5.1%), and the Elgin Metro (+0.3 point to 4.1%). The unemployment rate fell in the Carbondale-Marion MSA (-0.1 point to 3.7%), the Chicago Metro (-0.1 point to 4.3%), and the Springfield MSA (-0.1 point to 3.5%)

Unemployment Rates (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area

November  2023*

November 2022**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.4%

3.2%

0.2

Carbondale-Marion

3.7%

3.8%

-0.1

Champaign-Urbana

3.5%

3.3%

0.2

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.3%

4.4%

-0.1

Danville

4.8%

4.6%

0.2

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.7%

3.5%

0.2

Decatur

5.1%

4.8%

0.3

Elgin

4.1%

3.8%

0.3

Kankakee

4.9%

4.8%

0.1

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

3.9%

3.5%

0.4

Peoria

4.1%

4.0%

0.1

Rockford

5.2%

4.8%

0.4

Springfield

3.5%

3.6%

-0.1

St. Louis (IL-Section)

3.7%

3.5%

0.2

Illinois Statewide

4.2%

4.2%

0.0

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 
















Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - November 2023

Metropolitan Area

November

November

Over-the-Year

 

2023*

2022**

Change

Bloomington MSA

99,200

99,100

100

Carbondale-Marion MSA

59,700

58,800

900

Champaign-Urbana MSA

124,700

123,900

800

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,853,700

3,819,200

34,500

Danville MSA

27,900

27,100

800

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

186,700

185,700

1,000

Decatur MSA

48,300

49,000

-700

Elgin Metro Division

269,400

266,700

2,700

Kankakee MSA

43,200

43,500

-300

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

422,100

420,800

1,300

Peoria MSA

172,600

172,900

-300

Rockford MSA

148,000

149,600

-1,600

Springfield MSA

111,800

110,100

1,700

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

243,200

241,000

2,200

Illinois Statewide

6,218,300

6,158,000

60,300

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 


Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Nov 2023

Nov 2022

Over-the-Year Change

 

  
   

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division

    

Cook County

4.6 %

4.7 %

-0.1

    

DuPage County

3.5 %

3.4 %

0.1

    

Grundy County

4.2 %

4.6 %

-0.4

    

Kendall County

3.8 %

3.7 %

0.1

    

McHenry County

3.7 %

3.6 %

0.1

    

Will County

4.2 %

4.2 %

0.0

    

Elgin, IL Metro Division

 

 

 

    

DeKalb County

3.8 %

3.6 %

0.2

    

Kane County

4.1 %

3.9 %

0.2

    

Lake & Kenosha, IL-WI Metro Division

 

    

Lake County (IL)

4.1 %

3.7 %

0.4

    

Kankakee, IL MSA

 

 

 

    

Kankakee County

4.9 %

4.8 %

0.1

    

Cities

 

 

 

    

Aurora City

3.9 %

3.7 %

0.2

    

Chicago City

4.9 %

5.0 %

-0.1

    

Elgin City

4.8 %

4.4 %

0.4

    

Joliet City

4.8 %

4.9 %

-0.1

    

Kankakee City

7.2 %

7.3 %

-0.1

    

Naperville City

3.7 %

3.4 %

0.3

    


* Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Local_Area_Unemployment_Statistics.aspx


Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.3 percent in November 2023 from 4.4 percent in November 2022.


Total nonfarm employment increased +34,500 compared to November 2022. The Educational-Health Services (+30,700), Leisure-Hospitality (+9,100), and Financial Activities (+6,400) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year. The largest employment declines were reported in Professional-Business Services (-23,200) and Information (-5,600).


Elgin, IL Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.1 percent in November 2023 from 3.8 percent in November 2022.


Total nonfarm employment increased +2,700 compared to November 2022. Professional-Business Services (+2,800), Educational-Health Services (+1,600), and Government (+1,400) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year. The Construction (-900), Retail Trade (-900), and Leisure-Hospitality (-900) sectors had the largest employment declines from a year ago.


Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 3.9 percent in November 2023 from 3.5 percent in November 2022.


Total nonfarm employment increased +1,300 compared to November 2022. Professional-Business Services (+1,600) and Government (+1,300) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year. Manufacturing (-900), Leisure-Hospitality (-700), and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-600) sectors had the largest employment declines from a year ago.




Note: Monthly 2022 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2023, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.


Disclaimer: The data contained in the metro area employment numbers press releases are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules. Current monthly metro data should be compared to the same month from prior years (January 2023 data compared to January 2022 data) as data for these months have similar seasonal patterns. Comparisons should not be made to data for the immediate previous month or other previous non-matching months, as any changes in the data within these time periods may be the result of seasonal fluctuations and not economic factors.

